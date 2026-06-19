South Korea eyes historic win over Mexico

"We need to take control against a Mexico side that will press us hard."South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo said Thursday that his team must dictate the tempo against Mexico in its second Group A match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.Speaking at an official news conference at Guadalajara Stadium one day before the match, Hong described Mexico as South Korea's toughest opponent in the group. The game, which could determine first place in Group A, kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday at the same venue.Mexico, one of the tournament's co-hosts, is ranked 13th in the FIFA standings, nine places ahead of South Korea at No. 22. South Korea has lost both of its previous World Cup meetings with Mexico, at France 1998 and Russia 2018. Mexico also holds the edge in the overall series with four South Korean wins, three draws and eight defeats.A victory would give South Korea its first two-game winning streak in a World Cup group stage. It would also end the country's long wait for a win in a second group-stage match.To achieve that, the South Korean defense led by Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-jae must contain veteran striker Raul Jimenez. The 188-centimeter forward is Mexico's primary aerial threat. Jimenez scored with a header in Mexico's 2-0 victory over South Africa in its opening match and also headed home against South Korea in a 2-2 friendly draw last September."Jimenez is an experienced striker with a strong scoring touch," commentator Lee Young-pyo said. "He knows where to be and how to create chances for himself."Kim Min-jae, who stands 190 centimeters tall, was a driving force behind South Korea's 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic in its opener. He combined smart positioning with aggressive defending and frequently stepped forward to help build attacks from the back."Everyone knows how important Kim Min-jae is to our team," Hong said. "Our defenders need to work together to stop Mexico's attack."The battle in midfield could prove just as important. Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain controls South Korea's attacking play and completed every pass he attempted against the Czech Republic."Lee Kang-in will have the most important role in the second match," commentator Park Ji-sung said. "If he can break through Mexico's pressure, he can create real problems for their defense."Mexico coach Javier Aguirre is familiar with Lee from their time at Mallorca, where Aguirre coached the Spanish club during part of Lee's tenure. "Lee Kang-in is a player who sees the whole field and is very comfortable on the ball," Aguirre said. "I've told my players how to deal with him. We'll try to keep him from getting involved."Another matchup attracting attention is the contest between Lee and Mexico's teenage midfielder Gilberto Mora. Mora came off the bench against South Africa and became the youngest player ever to appear for Mexico at a World Cup at 17 years and 240 days old.He completed all 14 of his passes and helped energize Mexico's attack. Mora is also the youngest player among the 1,248 competitors representing the tournament's 48 nations.Mora said he is looking forward to facing Lee. "Lee Kang-in is an outstanding player who performs at a high level every match," Mora said. "I'd like to test myself against someone who, like me, joined the senior national team at a young age."Lee made his senior international debut at age 18 in a friendly against Georgia in September 2019.Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com