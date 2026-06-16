Mexico tightens security ahead of South Korea match

The Mexican national team gave reporters only a brief glimpse of training before quickly clearing the field of media members. Ahead of its second Group A match against South Korea on June 19 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mexico has kept its preparations firmly behind closed doors.Reporters visited the High Performance Training Center, about 30 kilometers south of Mexico City, on June 15. The facility serves as Mexico’s base camp for the tournament, which it is co-hosting. Ahead of the competition, Mexico spent roughly 400 million pesos, or about 36 billion won, renovating the complex.Inside the fenced-off training ground, players began with warmup drills, stepping over mini hurdles before jogging lightly around the field. They then moved into exercises emphasizing physical play and aerial duels. After weaving through mannequin defenders with quick footwork, players launched themselves onto oversized exercise balls held by coaches. The session concluded with short-passing drills in groups of three. A drone hovered overhead, capturing footage of the workout.The secrecy surrounding Mexico’s camp underscores the importance of Thursday’s matchup. Both South Korea and Mexico opened the tournament with victories and three points, making their meeting a likely showdown for first place in Group A. Mexico built its tournament plans around winning the group. Falling behind South Korea could leave it facing a more difficult path in the knockout stage.Mexico coach Javier Aguirre spent the session closely monitoring his players and paid little attention to the assembled media. Aguirre coached Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain during his stint at Mallorca from 2022 to 2023.Their relationship has resurfaced as one of the more intriguing storylines ahead of the match. During last year's World Cup draw ceremony, Aguirre affectionately referred to Lee as “my son,” joking that he wanted to “kick him” while adding that he was very fond of the South Korean playmaker. Lee responded this week by saying the winner would likely call afterward to poke fun at the loser. The pair were on opposite sides of the touchline once before, when South Korea and Mexico played a friendly in September last year. That match ended in a 2-2 draw.Mexico will travel to Guadalajara on June 17 for the group-stage encounter. After taking a day off, South Korea resumed training Sunday and began preparations for Mexico. Players worked through light drills, including rondos, in a relaxed atmosphere. Goalkeepers focused on reaction training, facing shots with their sightlines partially blocked by poles and obstacles positioned in front of goal.Head coach Hong Myung-bo did not hold a tactical session. Midfielder Bae Jun-ho of Stoke City and defender Kim Tae-hyeon of Kashima Antlers, both nursing ankle injuries, trained separately from the main group. Team chief physician Song Jun-seop said Kim could return as early as the Mexico match.멕시코시티=한종호 hjh@donga.com