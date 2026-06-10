Israel's gains may come at a cost



Israel has emerged as one of the biggest winners of the war with Iran, which began Feb. 28. Fighting alongside its ally, the United States, it struck hard at a country it had viewed as a threat for more than four decades. Iranian military facilities were heavily damaged, and numerous senior government and military officials were killed.



Israel also kept up pressure on neighboring Lebanon, a longtime enemy. In doing so, it significantly weakened Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group that has built its identity around opposition to Israel. It also deepened security cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, an influential Arab state and major oil producer, as the two countries coordinated efforts to counter Iranian attacks. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has even declared that Israel is stronger than ever.



Yet declaring the war a clear victory for Israel may be premature. The clearest reason is the toll it has taken on Israel's standing abroad. As the conflict dragged on and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted global energy supplies, many countries found themselves facing growing economic strain. Even so, Israel was widely perceived as undermining efforts to reach a diplomatic solution between Washington and Tehran. It also continued airstrikes in Lebanon despite strong objections from Iran. Even U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly voiced frustration with Israel's actions.



Israel insists its actions are necessary for security. Yet it continues to expand settlements in the West Bank, which much of the international community regards as illegal, despite the territory being considerably more stable than Gaza. It has also maintained a military presence in southern Lebanon under the banner of operations against Hezbollah.



As a result, Israel is increasingly being viewed as a country that obstructs diplomacy, relies on force and extends its control beyond its borders.



That perception appears to be spreading. According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in 36 countries between February and May and released June 4, unfavorable views of Israel rose across all Group of Seven countries compared with the previous survey published a year earlier. Negative views increased by between 4 and 9 percentage points in the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy. The sharpest increases were recorded in Germany, where unfavorable views rose from 64% to 73%; Italy, from 66% to 75%; Britain, from 61% to 69%; and the United States, from 53% to 60%.



The issue is drawing concern inside Israel as well. A report released last month by the Institute for National Security Studies said that despite Israel's military achievements, many countries increasingly see it as an aggressive state that violates international law and, in some cases, as a pariah state.



A country's reputation can affect its security just as surely as military strength. That is especially true for Israel, which relies heavily on cooperation with allies and support from the international community. For years, even when Israel was criticized for excessive responses in conflicts with the Palestinians, much of the West remained willing to give it the benefit of the doubt. Part of that support stemmed from the enduring perception of Israel as a victim of the Holocaust.



That is why the growing perception of Israel as an aggressor, and even a pariah state, should not be taken lightly. A damaged reputation can narrow a country's diplomatic options and weaken future partnerships. Pressure on Iran, control of areas along the Lebanese border and continued settlement expansion in the West Bank may look like achievements today. Over the long run, however, those gains could come at a cost that outweighs their immediate benefits.

