Seoul Health Show opens at Seoul Plaza

“Age really is just a number. I’m in my 70s, but today I feel 20 years younger.”Kim Gyo-young, 71, was all smiles after climbing a 7-meter artificial rock wall at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul in just 55 seconds on June 9. It was his first time trying climbing.“It’s not time to give up yet,” Kim said after reaching the top. “Today gave me confidence that I can still do it.”The 2026 Seoul Health Show opened June 9 at Seoul Plaza. Hosted by The Dong-A Ilbo and Channel A and sponsored by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of Science and ICT and other organizations, the three-day event runs through June 11 and features wellness programs and products focused on healthy living and active aging.Despite temperatures rising above 28 degrees Celsius, visitors continued to fill activity zones where they could try treadmills, jump rope challenges and pull-up stations. Noh Seon-mae, 81, of Seoul's Jongno District, walked about 1,000 steps over 15 minutes at a speed of 2.2 kilometers per hour on a treadmill overlooking Namsan Seoul Tower.“Working out with a view of Namsan Tower feels refreshing,” Noh said. “It made my day more enjoyable.”The jump rope challenge area echoed with cheers from participants who completed the 50-jump mission and groans from those who fell just short. Office worker Cho Eun-jung, 38, came up two jumps shy of the target.“I don't usually exercise much,” Cho said. “But after taking part in the event and visiting the booths, I realized I need to pay more attention to my health.”The event features 66 booths across six categories: smart healthcare, medical services, running technology, public life, financial healthcare and healthy foods.Attending the opening ceremony were Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon; Kim Yun of the Democratic Party of Korea and Choi Su-jin of the People Power Party, both members of the National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee; and Kim Jae-ho, chairman of The Dong-A Ilbo and Channel A.최지원 jwchoi@donga.com