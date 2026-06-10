Kane, Mbappé lead Golden Boot race

“To win, you have to score one more goal than your opponent.”The famous line from Dutch football icon Johan Cruyff (1947-2016) captures the game's simplest truth. Tactics and formations matter, but matches are ultimately decided in front of goal. The forwards who deliver in decisive moments often determine how far a team goes. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America kicks off on June 11, the race for the Golden Boot is already drawing attention.England captain Harry Kane, 33, of Bayern Munich arrives at the tournament in prolific form. Kane scored 36 goals in 31 Bundesliga matches during the 2025-26 season to claim the league scoring title and the European Golden Shoe, awarded annually to Europe's top league scorer. Across all competitions, he found the net 61 times in 51 appearances, including 14 goals in the UEFA Champions League, 10 in the DFB-Pokal and one in the German Super Cup.World Cup Golden Boot winners have historically been young. The average age of past recipients is 24.7. Kane, however, continues to score at an elite rate for both club and country at 33. After winning the Golden Boot with six goals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he added eight more during qualifying for the 2026 tournament. In a recent interview released by the Football Association, Kane said he is in the best condition of his career, physically and mentally.France captain Kylian Mbappé, 28, of Real Madrid enters the tournament as the defending Golden Boot winner. Mbappé scored eight goals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, finishing as the competition's leading scorer, but France fell to Argentina in a penalty shootout in the final. The forward followed that performance with 42 goals for Real Madrid in La Liga last season and will once again carry France's hopes as captain. France, considered among the favorites, is seeking a third World Cup title.Mbappé is also closing in on World Cup history. Five goals in North America would make him the tournament's all-time leading scorer. He currently has 12 World Cup goals, four behind Germany great Miroslav Klose's record of 16.A Golden Boot rival awaits Mbappé in the group stage. Norway striker Erling Haaland, 26, of Manchester City will face France in the teams' final Group I match. Haaland has topped the Premier League scoring charts three times in the past four seasons, including last season when he scored 27 goals.He was equally dominant during World Cup qualifying, finishing as Europe's leading scorer with 16 goals. Norway rode Haaland's scoring touch to first place in Group I, finishing ahead of Italy to secure automatic qualification. Back at the World Cup for the first time in 28 years, Norway is viewed as one of the tournament's potential surprise packages. Much of Haaland's service comes from captain Martin Ødegaard, 28, who guided Arsenal to the Premier League title last season. Ødegaard led European qualifying with seven assists, four of which were converted by Haaland.Spain's Lamine Yamal, 19, of FC Barcelona is another contender to watch. The teenage star scored 24 league goals last season as Barcelona captured the La Liga title. If Yamal wins the Golden Boot, he would become the youngest recipient in tournament history, surpassing Hungary's Flórián Albert, who shared the award at the 1962 World Cup in Chile at the age of 20 years and eight months. Yamal, sidelined by a hamstring injury in April, is working to regain full fitness ahead of Spain's Group H opener against Cape Verde on June 16.