Lee calls election results a warning

President Lee Jae-myung on Monday said the results of the June 3 local elections should be viewed as a warning to both himself and his administration, even if some outcomes were difficult to explain, adding that the government must govern with greater humility. Commenting on a proposed special counsel bill aimed at uncovering the truth behind alleged fabricated investigations and prosecutions, Lee said any wrongdoing should be corrected, while cases found to be without fault should be left untouched.Speaking at a news conference marking the first anniversary of his inauguration at Cheong Wa Dae's state guest house, Yeongbingwan, Lee said the election results could be viewed differently depending on the measure used. "But if we lost races we were expected to win, that's a different matter," he said. At the very least, it cannot be regarded as a success," he said. Lee also stressed that a ruling party must behave differently from an opposition party. He said he had reflected on whether the Democratic Party of Korea had shown sufficient determination to win over every voter. "The direction of state affairs will remain unchanged," he said. "We simply need to do better and work harder."In the June 3 local elections, held one year after the launch of the Lee administration, the Democratic Party of Korea won 12 of the nation's 16 gubernatorial and mayoral races but failed to regain control of Seoul. While Democratic Party of Korea leader Chung Cheong-rae hailed the outcome as a major nationwide victory, Lee's remarks were widely interpreted as a call for introspection and adjustment within the ruling party.Addressing the special counsel bill, Lee said the issue should be handled according to the law and common sense. "If something was done improperly, it should be reversed. If nothing was wrong, it should be left alone," he said, adding that establishing the facts was the minimum requirement. His remarks were seen as signaling support for a special counsel with the authority to withdraw indictments where appropriate.On property taxes, Lee said that if housing had effectively become a luxury asset, homeowners should bear holding costs comparable to those imposed in advanced economies. He said there was nothing wrong with owning multiple homes, but those who do should shoulder a corresponding tax burden. Lee added that discussions on tax policy would likely begin in July. His comments fueled expectations that next year's tax revision package could include higher property holding taxes on ultra-high-value homes and owners of multiple properties.As he enters the second year of his presidency, Lee outlined four overarching policy goals: building a global industrial powerhouse with a commanding technological edge, strengthening South Korea's diplomatic and security capabilities, restoring normalcy where institutions have strayed from their intended roles, and creating a government dedicated to protecting lives. Lee answered 21 questions during the two-hour-and-45-minute news conference.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com