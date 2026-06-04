Athena-R begins North Korea surveillance flights

The Athena-R, the newest reconnaissance aircraft operated by U.S. Forces Korea, carried out surveillance flights focused on North Korea for two days beginning May 31, according to flight-tracking data. The missions suggest the aircraft has entered operational service after a period of testing and evaluation following its deployment to South Korea in February last year.Data from aircraft-tracking websites, including FlightRadar24, showed that an Athena-R departed from Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on May 31 and June 1 and remained airborne for extended periods while flying across the Korean Peninsula roughly 30 to 50 kilometers south of the Demilitarized Zone. The aircraft repeatedly flew between the Seoul metropolitan area and Gangwon Province while also monitoring waters near the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in both the Yellow Sea and the East Sea.The aircraft is believed to have collected intelligence on North Korean military activities in areas along and north of the Demilitarized Zone using its advanced onboard sensor suite. Two Athena-R aircraft were first deployed to South Korea from the United States in February 2024. They have since undergone test operations on the Korean Peninsula as replacements for the RC-12X Guardrail reconnaissance aircraft operated by U.S. Forces Korea, which was retired in the latter half of last year. The turboprop-powered Guardrail was comparatively slow and limited to low- and medium-altitude missions, constraining its surveillance reach. The platform had also shown its age after three to four decades in service.The Athena-R, by comparison, is built on a business jet platform equipped with advanced surveillance systems, including high-resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR), and sophisticated communications equipment. Flying at altitudes of up to 40,000 feet (about 12 kilometers) for more than 15 hours at a time, it can track and monitor ground and airborne targets with precision in all weather conditions. Its ability to operate higher, longer and across a wider area enables more detailed and comprehensive surveillance of the battlefield environment. Defense experts say a single Athena-R can perform the work of two or three Guardrail aircraft.Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com