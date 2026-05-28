USFK commander calls South Korea a dagger

Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, described South Korea as a “dagger” and Japan as a “shield” in countering China’s growing regional ambitions, underscoring Seoul’s strategic importance in the Indo-Pacific. His remarks come as questions grow over whether the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will seek a broader regional role for American forces stationed in South Korea.According to the U.S. Army War College on Tuesday, Brunson made the comments during a recent podcast hosted by the institution’s China Landpower Studies Center.“From China’s eastern coast, Korea appears as a dagger thrust into the heart of Asia,” Brunson said. He contrasted that with Japan, which he described as “a shield” and “the last line of defense” against Beijing’s efforts to expand its influence into the South China Sea.Brunson also pointed to the U.S. Army’s Typhon midrange missile system deployed in the Philippines, arguing that it has effectively constrained China’s ability to project power farther into the strategic waterway.The USFK commander outlined what he called a “kill web,” an integrated military network linking the missile capabilities, communications systems and command structures of South Korea, Japan and the Philippines.“If we can build that kill web properly and achieve a clear understanding of the operating environment, we can create conditions in which war becomes unnecessary,” Brunson said. His remarks reflect Washington’s broader effort to strengthen deterrence through closer military cooperation with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific.Brunson also revealed ongoing cooperation with Samsung on communications infrastructure. “We are developing a highly capable gray-cloud infrastructure with Samsung,” he said. “The goal is to ensure regional allies can remain connected even when communications networks are disrupted or degraded.”Brunson has repeatedly highlighted South Korea’s strategic value. In May last year, he likened the country to “an aircraft carrier floating between Japan and China,” emphasizing its pivotal role in the region’s security architecture.이지윤 asap@donga.com