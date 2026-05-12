Seoul condemns attack on Korean cargo vessel

The presidential office on Monday strongly condemned the attack on the HMM cargo vessel Namu in the Strait of Hormuz after investigators concluded the explosion had resulted from an external strike.“Attacks on civilian vessels are neither justifiable nor tolerable,” National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said during a press briefing. “We strongly condemn this incident.”Wi said the government would continue its investigation to identify those responsible and determine the exact type and size of the aircraft involved. “Based on the findings, we will review the necessary response measures,” he said.The Foreign Ministry said Sunday that two unidentified aerial objects struck the Namu twice at one-minute intervals on May 4, citing the results of an on-site investigation. Although attention has centered on the possibility of an Iranian drone or missile attack, the government said a detailed analysis of debris recovered from the vessel would be needed before determining who carried out the strike.Wi also said Seoul would strengthen coordination with related countries to help prevent similar incidents from recurring.“We will continue close consultations with relevant nations and further strengthen efforts to protect all Korean sailors and vessels currently operating near the strait,” he said.Within the government, officials are increasingly cautious about rushing to conclusions. Even if Iran is eventually confirmed to be responsible, determining whether the strike was deliberate or accidental may prove difficult.Concerns over the safety of the 26 South Korean vessels still stranded inside the Strait of Hormuz are also driving calls for a restrained diplomatic response. Since the attack on the Namu on May 4, French and Chinese vessels have reportedly come under attack as well, resulting in casualties. Neither country, however, has pursued direct retaliation against Iran.At the same time, discussions are expected to gain momentum over South Korea’s participation in multinational maritime security efforts, including a British- and French-led task force and the U.S.-led Maritime Freedom Coalition.Wi said South Korea would continue supporting international efforts aimed at ensuring safe passage and freedom of navigation for all vessels operating in the region.Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com