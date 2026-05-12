HYBE girl groups ride EDM momentum

“CELEBRATION” by Le Sserafim, “It’s Me” by Illit and “PINKY UP” by KATSEYE.Over the past month, three prominent girl groups under HYBE labels have rolled out back-to-back releases built around forceful EDM and high-intensity electronic production. Though each group maintains a different image, all three songs draw heavily from techno, propelled by rapid-fire beats hovering around 150 bpm.KATSEYE, launched through HYBE’s partnership with Geffen Records, led the charge with “PINKY UP,” released on April 9. Fueled by pounding percussion, thick bass lines and shimmering synth textures, the track delivers an explosive, high-energy sound. After gaining global traction last year with the hyperpop single “Gnarly,” the group once again paired maximalist electronic production with its signature high-powered performances.The song’s message of confidence and living fully in the moment was also seen as a natural fit for KATSEYE’s bold identity. First unveiled at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, “PINKY UP” debuted at No. 28 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and has now spent three consecutive weeks on the chart.For Illit, the shift toward EDM came as a surprise to some fans. Since its debut, the Belift Lab group had built a dreamy, fairy-tale image. But “It’s Me,” the lead track from the group’s fourth EP “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI,” released April 30, takes a much bolder and more playful turn.Built around cheeky lyrics, including the line “I’m your favorite,” the song also features headbanging choreography that sharply contrasts with the group’s earlier concept. Member Moka described the track as “like hot pot, spicy and addictive once you start.”Le Sserafim also embraced EDM with “CELEBRATION,” the lead single from its second full-length album “PUREFLOW pt.1,” released April 24. Blending melodic techno with hardstyle influences, the song delivers a powerful message about acknowledging fear and celebrating the courage to confront it.The wave of similar releases has also drawn criticism that HYBE’s girl groups are starting to sound increasingly alike. Heavy beats, repetitive hooks and performance-driven production are common across all three tracks, prompting some listeners to label the sound “HYBE-style electronic pop.”Music critic Kim Do-heon noted that Le Sserafim’s “CELEBRATION” is closer to hardstyle, while KATSEYE’s “PINKY UP” leans more heavily into hyperpop. Still, he said the groups’ differentiation strategies feel less defined as all three move further into electronic music.At the same time, EDM has firmly established itself as one of the dominant currents in today’s K-pop girl group scene. Aespa scored a major hit in 2024 with the techno-driven “Whiplash,” while Blackpink also returned last year with the techno-based comeback single “Jump.”Kim said entertainment companies appear to be adapting the genres currently drawing the most attention in the market to fit each group’s own musical identity.사지원 4g1@donga.com