Hyundai launches N racing simulator platform

Hyundai Motor Company said Monday it will launch the “Hyundai N Racing Simulator,” a virtual racing setup designed to recreate the feel of driving its high-performance N vehicles.Developed in partnership with LG Electronics, Sony Group, Logitech and Next Level Racing, the simulator is built around the PlayStation title Gran Turismo 7. Hyundai said the system is designed to deliver an experience that closely mirrors driving an actual N model.The simulator will be offered in two versions, Pro and Racer. The premium Pro model features LG Electronics’ G Series OLED display and Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro console, while the Racer version comes equipped with a 65-inch LG OLED TV and a standard PlayStation 5.Hyundai said it paid particular attention to the hardware setup to maximize immersion. The cockpit is built on Next Level Racing’s GTElite Lite platform and incorporates Hyundai N branding throughout the design. The seat uses the “Avante N Light Sports Bucket Seat,” recreating the feel of sitting inside a real N vehicle.The setup also includes Logitech’s “RS50 SYSTEM Racing Wheel,” a high-end steering system engineered to replicate the handling feel of an actual race car.The simulator has already gained recognition in the esports industry after being selected as the official equipment for the national qualifying tournament for Gran Turismo 7, which will be featured as an esports title at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.Hyundai Motor Company said customers will also be able to try the simulator at the “Hyundai N Festival,” the company’s racing event series that begins in June. The simulator will initially be sold in limited quantities through “The Nthusiast,” Hyundai N’s paid membership program, before becoming available through additional sales channels later on. The Pro model is priced at 13 million won, while the Racer version will sell for 9 million won.변종국 bjk@donga.com