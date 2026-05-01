Hyundai unveils infotainment system to boost SDV shift

Hyundai Motor Group on April 29 introduced its next-generation infotainment system, Pleos Connect, as it moves to accelerate its transition to software-defined vehicles.At a media day at UX Studio Seoul in Gangnam, the company outlined the system’s concept and rollout plans. Pleos Connect is designed to give vehicles a smartphone-like interface, featuring a 17-inch main display, a slim secondary screen, an artificial intelligence voice assistant called Gleos AI and an open app marketplace. Drivers can manage vehicle functions, use navigation and media, and issue commands through voice control.The layout divides functions into two main areas. A driving information panel on the left continuously displays key data such as speed, warning indicators and energy or fuel efficiency. On the right, an app panel allows users to access navigation, media playback, vehicle controls, settings and other services.Gleos AI, the in-vehicle assistant, is built to make interaction more intuitive. It can carry out commands such as turning on ventilated seats and provide updates including news and sports results. The system is designed to understand incomplete phrases and regional dialects, enabling more natural communication.Hyundai Motor Group said the platform will serve as the foundation for its shift toward software-defined vehicles, with plans to expand AI-driven personalization features over time. Pleos Connect will debut in the “The New Grandeur,” set for release in May, and is expected to be rolled out to about 20 million vehicles by 2030.변종국기자 bjk@donga.com