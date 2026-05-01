Trump considers U.S. troop reduction in Germany

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is considering a reduction of U.S. forces in Germany, a move that could reshape the American military footprint in Europe and carry wider security implications.In a Truth Social post on April 29 local time, Trump said a decision would come soon. Some analysts interpret the remark as a possible response to NATO allies that did not fully support U.S. and Israeli actions in conflicts involving Iran.The U.S. Department of Defense said 36,436 American troops were stationed in Germany at the end of last year, accounting for 45.5 percent of roughly 80,000 U.S. forces across Europe. Any reduction would affect the largest U.S. military presence on the continent and could shift the region’s security balance.Trump’s remarks came after criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Speaking at a school event on April 27, Merz said the United States had entered the conflict without a clear strategy, adding that Iran was stronger than expected and Washington lacked a plan for negotiations.Trump responded the following day, saying Merz “does not know what he is talking about,” signaling clear irritation. He then raised the possibility of reducing troop levels in Germany.A similar plan was proposed in July 2020 during Trump’s first term, when the Pentagon cited Germany’s defense spending as below U.S. expectations and outlined a withdrawal of 12,000 troops for redeployment within the United States and elsewhere in Europe. The plan was not carried out after Joe Biden took office in January 2021, as the war in Ukraine and opposition from allies prompted a reassessment.Against that backdrop, analysts say the latest remarks may signal more than a response to Merz’s criticism. They point to a possible shift toward “strategic flexibility,” in which overseas troop levels are adjusted based on evolving missions rather than kept fixed.If a reduction in Germany moves ahead, attention may turn to the roughly 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea and whether their size or role could change. A South Korean military official said Wednesday that there have been no discussions between Seoul and Washington on reducing U.S. Forces Korea.Still, some observers say that if Washington asks less supportive allies in conflicts involving Iran to take on greater security responsibilities while expanding flexibility in overseas deployments, U.S. forces in South Korea may also feel the effects.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com