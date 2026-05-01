Wanna One, I.O.I reunite amid K-pop nostalgia...

“Even though we knew it would end, why were we so happy all the way through?”The question hung in the air at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul’s Guro District in January 2019, when members of Wanna One broke down during their final concert. Formed through Mnet’s Produce 101 Season 2 in 2017, the group was always meant to be temporary. The farewell still proved hard to accept.Seven years later, Wanna One is back. The group announced its reunion through the reality series Wanna One Go: Back to Base, pre-released on Mnet Plus on April 28. Another Produce 101 group, I.O.I, is also preparing a mini album and concerts to mark its 10th debut anniversary. Both acts, created through viewer voting, are returning to the spotlight.Wanna One’s new reality show follows members coming back together from their individual careers to a shared “base.” Producers said the project reflects the members’ strong desire to reconnect with fans through a new reality format.The series revisits the original Wanna One Go, bringing back familiar elements such as school uniforms and a dorm-style “Wanna Base.” Former managers, security staff and even the vehicles used during the group’s peak make appearances. Clips released on official channels have surpassed 35 million cumulative views.Despite a career lasting just 18 months, Wanna One released five albums and sold more than 3.5 million copies. Revenue from albums and endorsements alone was estimated at about 100 billion won. At the time, the group stood alongside EXO and BTS among the top K-pop boy bands. With its 10th debut anniversary approaching next year, attention is turning to whether further group activities may follow.I.O.I will release its third mini album I.O.I: LOOP on May 19 and hold a 10th anniversary concert from May 29 to 31 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul. An Asia tour, including stops in Bangkok and Hong Kong, is also planned.Nine of the group’s 11 members, including Jeon Somi, Chungha and Kim Sejeong, will take part, while Kang Mina and Zhou Jieqiong will not join this time.Known for hits such as “Very Very Very” and “Downpour,” I.O.I was active for less than a year but matched the popularity of leading third-generation girl groups. Previous reunion attempts fell through, but this time the members were determined to move forward. Jeon Somi recently said on a television program that the members agreed to prioritize group rehearsals over individual schedules and even drafted an internal agreement before approaching CJ ENM.Kim Heon-sik, a pop culture critic, said the two groups helped reshape the industry. “In the past, agencies selected members and launched groups in a one-way process where fans simply accepted the outcome. These groups introduced a system where fans voted to form lineups, giving them a sense of ownership.”Whether the two acts can spark another wave of popularity remains to be seen. An industry official said the reunions reflect clear demand from fans eager to revisit that era, while also offering younger audiences a chance to discover Wanna One and I.O.I for the first time.사지원기자 4g1@donga.com