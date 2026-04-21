K-pop stars draw massive crowds in Japan

Aespa at Tokyo Dome. Twice at Japan National Stadium. TVXQ at Nissan Stadium.After BTS completed its Tokyo Dome concerts on April 17 and 18, K-pop is set to return to Japan’s largest venues this weekend. Concerts by Korean acts are now routine, but the concentration of major names such as TVXQ, aespa and Twice performing at scale underscores the genre’s firm hold on the market.TVXQ, a leading second-generation act with enduring popularity in Japan, will perform April 25 and 26 at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. With a capacity of about 70,000, the venue is typically reserved for top-tier artists. TVXQ became the first overseas act to perform there in 2013 and returned in 2018 for a three-day run, the first of its kind in Japan’s concert history.The duo established a strong presence in Japan in the mid-2000s, before K-pop gained wider traction. Backed by a loyal fan base, its concerts now draw audiences as fully realized productions, regardless of new releases or media attention. Music critic Lim Hee-yun said TVXQ remains one of the most symbolically significant K-pop acts in Japan, adding that its dedicated fans have the spending power to sustain large-scale tours.Twice, one of the most popular K-pop acts in Japan, will stage three shows at Japan National Stadium on April 25, 26 and 28 as part of its sixth world tour. The concerts mark the first solo performances by an overseas artist at the venue. With a 360-degree open stage, each show is expected to draw about 80,000 fans, for a total of roughly 240,000.The group has maintained steady local promotions, while its Japanese members Mina, Sana and Momo, who also perform as MISAMO, have broadened its appeal. Its contribution to the soundtrack of the KPop Demon Hunters, including the track Take Down, has also delivered solid results in North America. Music critic Kim Do-heon said the group has enjoyed strong popularity since its debut, with the recent project bringing in new fans.Fourth-generation girl group aespa will also perform at Tokyo Dome over the same weekend. In August 2023, the group became the fastest overseas act to enter the venue, reaching the milestone two years and nine months after debut. This will mark its third appearance at Tokyo Dome. Earlier, on April 11 and 12, it held its first concerts at Kyocera Dome Osaka. Music critic Park Hee-a said aespa continues to post notable results while maintaining steady popularity among fourth- and fifth-generation girl groups.Industry observers say the ability of K-pop acts to hold consecutive large-scale concerts in Japan reflects a broader shift, with the genre now established as a core segment of the local music market rather than a foreign import.According to the Korea Customs Service, South Korea’s album exports reached $301.74 million last year, with Japan accounting for the largest share at $80.62 million.Aoki Daichi, head of the Shibuya branch of Tower Records Shibuya, told the Asahi Shimbun that while the store was once seen as a hub for pop music, K-pop now generates its largest share of sales. He said revenue from K-pop exceeds that of pop music by more than double.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com