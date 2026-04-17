Lee attends Sewol memorial, vows safety reforms

President Lee Jae-myung on April 16 attended the 12th anniversary memorial of the Sewol ferry disaster, saying the state exists to protect the lives and safety of its people and pledging there will be no gaps in that responsibility. It marked the first time a sitting South Korean president has joined the annual remembrance.At a ceremony in Hwarang Memorial Park in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, Lee offered condolences to bereaved families, expressing deep respect for those who have documented their loss while working to build a safer society. He said the pain and longing they have endured over the years are difficult to fully comprehend.Lee said he feels a heavy responsibility as president, vowing not to forget the failures of that day or the lessons learned. He pledged to prevent a recurrence and to build a country that protects its people in all circumstances, one in which citizens can place full trust. He also promised concrete changes that the public can clearly feel.He added that moving beyond past grief toward a better future is the task of those living today. While acknowledging that even speaking the victims’ names remains painful, he said that as long as the nation continues to remember, record, honor and renew its resolve, the 304 victims and the dreams they left behind will not be forgotten.Lee attended wearing a black suit and tie with a yellow ribbon. First Lady Kim Hye-kyung also attended in a black skirt suit. Presidential spokesperson Jeon Eun-soo said the visit reflects a commitment to strengthening state accountability for social disasters and restoring public trust.Former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Yoon Suk Yeol did not attend memorial ceremonies during their terms. Former President Moon Jae-in attended while he was a candidate and party leader but not during his presidency.National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and Democratic Party of Korea leader Chung Cheong-rae were among those present. The leadership of the People Power Party did not attend. A party official said the April 16 Foundation did not send a formal invitation and that when the party later expressed interest, it was told registration had already closed.윤다빈 empty@donga.com·