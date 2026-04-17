Blackpink’s Jennie named to Time 100

Jennie of BLACKPINK has been named to Time magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people.The list, released on April 15 local time, features a profile of Jennie written by U.S. singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, who described her as “a star” with a presence that commands attention in any setting. She also highlighted Jennie’s warmth and graciousness alongside her onstage charisma.Jennie is the only K-pop artist included this year. Her first full-length solo album, "Ruby," released last year, was also selected for Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 best albums.Launched in 2004, the Time 100 honors influential figures across six categories: artists, icons, leaders, titans, pioneers and innovators. Jennie appears in the artists category, alongside Korean American musician Anderson .Paak and actor Dakota Johnson.In the leaders category, U.S. President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV were included, while Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim was named in the icons category.사지원 4g1@donga.com