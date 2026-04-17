BTS tour lifts tourism spending in Korea

Foreign visitors who traveled to South Korea for concerts by BTS spent more than 55 billion won, with average per capita spending reaching about 1.85 million won.Data released on April 16 by Hana Card shows overseas visitors spent an estimated 55.5 billion won between Jan. 1 and April 12, when the BTS performances concluded.The estimate is based on payment data from 30,000 foreign users who purchased tickets for the BTS world tour “Arirang” concerts held on April 9 and April 11 to 12 through the travel platform Nol Universe. Average spending per visitor was about 1.85 million won.Japan accounted for the largest share of ticket purchases at 32 percent, followed by Taiwan at 12 percent, the Philippines at 7 percent, and Hong Kong and the United States at 5 percent each. Visitors from Asia made up more than three-quarters of the total.Areas around Goyang Stadium, where the concerts were held, saw a sharp uptick in activity. During the week of April 6 to 12, the number of foreign card transactions surged 807 percent from the previous week, while total spending rose 231 percent.Spending increased across sectors, led by cafes at 1109 percent, convenience stores at 1069 percent, shopping at 629 percent and restaurants at 600 percent.Concertgoers displayed spending patterns distinct from typical tourists. They spent more on airfare, averaging 616,000 won, and accommodations at 480,000 won. Shopping outlays averaged 314,000 won, lower than the 396,000 won spent by general tourists, while food and beverage spending near the venue was higher.On average, each visitor purchased 2.1 tickets, reflecting a tendency to buy for companions or attend multiple shows.신무경 yes@donga.com