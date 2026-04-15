ECONNECT Proves Global Viability with AI-Optimized Recycled Material Platform ‘Regenport’

ECONNECT emphasizes holding South Korea's largest waste DB / source=ECONNECT

ECONNECT can supply optimal recycled raw materials and finished products through 'Regenport' and 'Regenplast' platforms. / source=ECONNECT

Daniel J. Rickenmann, Mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, United States (second from left) and CEO of ECONNECT Min-Hyung Cho (third from left) / source=ECONNECT

ECONNECT participated in Europe's largest information technology fair MWC 2026 / source=ECONNECT

As the global climate crisis accelerates and environmental regulations tighten, "going green" has shifted from a strategic choice to a matter of corporate survival. In the global market, companies are increasingly grappling with the challenge of integrating recycled plastics and packaging to meet regulatory requirements and reduce costs. However, recycled raw materials are notoriously difficult to manage; compared to traditional petroleum-based plastics, their supply is unstable, and meeting the specific physical, chemical, and mechanical properties required for various products is a complex hurdle.Given the nature of the heavy equipment industry, which requires massive infrastructure and capital, this market has traditionally been viewed as a battleground for large conglomerates. Yet, a South Korean startup is carving out a significant niche on the global stage, armed with vast datasets and artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This company is ECONNECT, a circular economy startup built on waste big data, led by Co-CEOs Min-Hyung Cho and Eric Noh.ECONNECT is successfully breaking into global markets with a business model focused on optimizing and sourcing recycled materials in South Korea and selling them to international clients.ECONNECT’s global business model is rooted in the unique characteristics of the South Korean market. South Korea possesses world-class infrastructure for waste separation and discharge, making it an ideal environment for sourcing high-quality recycled materials and manufacturing prototypes. Conversely, the real value-added opportunities for these eco-friendly materials and products lie in overseas markets. Unlike South Korea, where green regulations are still relatively nascent, regions like the United States and Europe have implemented stringent mandates on the minimum use of recycled content, creating a high demand from customers willing to pay a "sustainability premium."In a previous interview, Eric Noh, CEO of ECONNECT, explained the rationale behind the company's focus on overseas markets: “Regulations in the United States and Europe require a certain percentage of recycled material, which creates a favorable environment for our products.” The strategy is clear: secure material quality within South Korea’s manufacturing ecosystem and generate revenue in international markets where value-based consumption is a powerful driver.The core competitive edge that allows a startup like ECONNECT to thrive in the global market lies not in massive manufacturing facilities, but in "data." The company emphasizes that it has built one of the largest waste databases in South Korea.Rather than simply collecting waste, ECONNECT uses AI to analyze the rigorous specifications and supply conditions required by global clients to suggest the optimal material blend. This is the foundation of ‘Regenport’, a platform for supplying customized recycled polymers (plastics). Furthermore, the company operates ‘Regenplast’, a brand that supplies finished goods such as packaging made from these processed materials, meeting the diverse needs of B2B clients.This technological prowess has already been validated through collaborations with major South Korean corporations. ECONNECT successfully completed various Proof of Concept (PoC) projects with large enterprises over three years and received industry recognition by securing investment from the Yuhan-Kimberly fund, a major household goods manufacturer.To gain the trust of conservative overseas buyers, ECONNECT has focused on lowering trade barriers by rapidly securing international certifications that guarantee the traceability of recycled materials. These include the Global Recycled Standard (GRS), ISO 14001, ISO 9001, and the Korea Environmental Mark.The synergy between data-driven optimization and aggressive global market development is leading to tangible export results.The customized eco-friendly recycled polymers and packaging products supplied by ECONNECT are currently being exported to various parts of the world, including the United States, Italy, UAE, Spain, and Turkey. The industrial applications are also expanding rapidly. Beyond the packaging industry, the company is widening its polymer supply to include automotive parts, construction materials, and textiles. Similarly, the footprint for packaging products is extending into offline supermarkets, food manufacturing, and the logistics industry.ECONNECT is also accelerating the establishment of local hubs for global expansion. The company completed the incorporation of ECONNECT US in April 2025 and is actively expanding its customer base from its location in San Jose, California. By the first half of 2027, it plans to establish a European subsidiary to strengthen local communication.Furthermore, ECONNECT has gained momentum for its global expansion by being selected for the Ministry of SMEs and Startups’ Ultra-Gap Startup and TIPS programs. It has also been named in prestigious innovation support initiatives, including the Amazon Global Collaboration Program, the Ministry of Environment’s Eco-Startup program, and the LG Electronics/Chem Green Startup program.“I want to convey the message that eco-friendliness and economic viability can coexist,” emphasized Min-Hyung Cho, Co-CEO of ECONNECT. “I want to change the perception that being eco-friendly only increases the cost burden. We are proving that possibility.” Eric Noh also shared his ambitions: “We have begun operations in several overseas markets, including the United States, and we will continue to expand into broader markets. I want to meet more clients in the waste industry and provide even better products.”In a recycling industry dominated by large-scale capital, the performance of this South Korean startup—which has found a breakthrough through waste data and clever international targeting—carries significant implications for the sector. Expectations are high for the next steps of ECONNECT as it aims to become a vital link in the global circular economBy Young-woo Kim (pengo@itdonga.com)