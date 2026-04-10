Cadet abuse demands urgent reform

South Korea’s National Human Rights Commission has found that hazing, including forced feeding and verbal abuse, took place during basic training for cadet candidates at the Air Force Academy.The commission said on April 9 it recommended disciplinary action against those involved and called for preventive measures after investigating incidents that occurred in February. The probe began when a cadet candidate filed a complaint alleging assault, verbal abuse and forced feeding by instructors and senior cadets during training, which led to the candidate’s withdrawal.According to the commission, the complainant said they were subjected to insults in front of others, including remarks questioning their upbringing. The individual also alleged being struck on an injured area during running drills. The complaint further described being forced to quickly consume 1.5 liters of a beverage and a large loaf of bread, with meals withheld if they failed.The commission said an on-site inspection from Feb. 23 to 25 confirmed multiple cases of rights violations, including forced feeding, punitive drills, physical abuse and verbal harassment. Cadet candidates testified that they were made to perform push-ups while undressed in a bathhouse as punishment. Investigators also obtained accounts of individuals suffering indigestion or vomiting after being required to consume large amounts of food and drink within a set time, with regular meals denied if they failed.In a survey of 79 candidates, 31 said they had experienced human rights violations, and 20 reported being subjected to coercive eating practices.The academy said it had carried out disciplinary training but denied that it was excessive. The commission concluded that the practices, including punitive drills, verbal abuse and forced feeding, amounted to human rights violations. It also found that allowing enrolled cadets to impose military-style discipline on civilian candidates could violate regulations.The commission recommended that the academy’s superintendent discipline those responsible, that the Air Force chief of staff conduct a special inspection, and that the Defense Ministry establish measures to ensure more rights-based management of pre-admission training across military academies.The commission said basic training programs, which involve mandatory group living and strict discipline, place significant limits on fundamental rights and should be carried out on a clear legal basis.천종현 punch@donga.com