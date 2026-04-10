K9 deal highlights Korea defense export strength

South Korea has secured a second contract to supply 112 K9 self-propelled howitzers to Finland, bolstering its foothold in the European defense market.The latest order will bring Finland’s total K9 inventory to 208 units. Helsinki first purchased 96 systems under a 2017 agreement with Seoul and has since deployed them as a mainstay of its ground forces.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration said the deal was signed in Helsinki on April 9 local time between the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, representing the South Korean government, and Finland’s Ministry of Defense. The government-to-government agreement is valued at 546 million euros, or about 940 billion won.A DAPA official said the follow-on order reflects Finland’s experience operating the system over several years. The official said the K9 has performed reliably in harsh Nordic conditions, maintaining strong mobility and firepower in extreme cold and heavy snowfall.The K9, fitted with a 155 mm gun, can fire six to eight rounds per minute and launch three shells within 15 seconds in rapid-fire mode. With extended-range munitions, it can strike targets up to 50 to 60 kilometers away.South Korea has exported the K9 to countries including Estonia, India, Egypt, Norway, Romania, Australia, Poland, Finland and Türkiye. In August last year, Seoul signed a deal to supply 20 units to Vietnam, marking its first entry into both the Southeast Asian market and a communist country.Lee Yong-cheol, head of DAPA, said the deal underscores the competitiveness of South Korea’s defense industry in Europe. He pointed to the system’s proven performance, cost competitiveness and the trust built through the successful delivery of the initial contract.Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com