Trump threatens infrastructure strikes if talks fail

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Sunday that the United States could “wipe out all of Iran’s bridges by midnight tomorrow,” a day before a deadline on suspending strikes against Iran’s civilian infrastructure.Speaking at the White House, Trump said U.S. forces could disable Iran’s power plants and destroy them beyond repair. His remarks signaled a clear escalation as the deadline approached.Trump had extended the pause on such strikes by one day, shifting the cutoff from 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday Eastern Time, or 9 a.m. Tuesday in South Korea. He warned that if negotiations break down, the United States could carry out a concentrated attack capable of destroying key civilian facilities across Iran within four hours.He underscored that once the deadline passes, Iran’s core infrastructure would be at risk. “They have until 8 p.m. tomorrow,” Trump said. “After that, there will be no bridges, no power plants left. It will be total destruction.” Such strikes could cripple not only military capabilities but also industry, communications and basic state functions.Iran dismissed the comments as “rude and arrogant rhetoric from a delusional U.S. president,” warning that continued attacks on civilian targets would trigger a far more forceful and wide-ranging retaliation.Trump said talks with Iran were “going well,” suggesting a possible deal, but the two sides remain far apart on key issues. He called reopening the Strait of Hormuz a “very high priority,” while Iran has insisted on maintaining control and is seeking new rules governing safe passage.Both sides have yet to endorse a preliminary ceasefire proposed by mediators including Pakistan. Trump described the proposal as “an important step forward” but “not sufficient.” Iran, according to state-run IRNA, has submitted a formal response calling for a “complete and permanent end to the war” rather than a temporary ceasefire.The standoff suggests both sides are trying to maximize leverage as the deadline nears. Still, there are growing concerns that failure to reach a compromise could lead to further escalation and a prolonged conflict.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com