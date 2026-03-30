Kim Hyo-joo sets LPGA 54-hole record

Kim Hyo-joo moved to the brink of back-to-back victories after setting an LPGA Tour record for the lowest 54-hole score.Kim fired an 11-under 61 in the third round of the Ford Championship on March 29 at Whirlwind Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona, recording one eagle and nine birdies without a bogey. Her three-round total of 25-under 191 gave her a four-shot lead over second-place Nelly Korda.The 191 marks the lowest 54-hole score in LPGA Tour history, breaking the previous record of 192 shared by Annika Sorenstam, Kim Sei-young, Nasa Hataoka and Danielle Kang. The 72-hole record remains Kim Sei-young’s 31-under 257 at the 2018 Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. Kim Hyo-joo could break that mark with a final-round score of 7-under or better.Fresh off her first win of the season at last week’s Founders Cup, Kim has carried her strong form into this tournament. “Everything went well from start to finish,” she said. “My driver, irons and putting all worked the way I wanted.”Kim trailed Korda by two shots after two rounds but surged into a tie for the lead with four birdies on the front nine. She took sole possession of the lead with a birdie putt from about 10 meters on the par-3 10th. Birdies on Nos. 11 and 13, along with an eagle on the par-5 12th, extended her advantage.She will again play in the final group with Korda, as she did last week. “Having the lead can make the final round more nerve-racking, but I want to focus on my game and finish with a smile,” Kim said. “This course allows for low scores, so I need to stay focused until the end.”Korda, who shot a bogey-free 5-under 67, said, “It feels like nothing compared with what Kim did today.” The two will tee off in the final group at 5:40 a.m. on March 30.김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com