Kim Yun-ji eyes relay at 2030 Paralympics

“I want to compete in the relay at the next Winter Paralympics in four years.”Kim Yun-ji, 20, known as “Smiley” for her constant grin, struck a more serious tone as she outlined her next goal. Named the most valuable player of South Korea’s team at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics, she shared her ambitions for the 2030 Alps Games at a news conference Wednesday at Olympic Hall in Seoul’s Songpa District.The cross-country skiing relay she hopes to enter requires a full team of qualified athletes. The event features teams of two to four skiers, with eligibility determined by disability classification and category. South Korea was unable to field a team at this year’s Games and did not compete.“I want to lead younger athletes and compete in the relay in four years,” Kim said. “I am looking for teammates to race with me. I hope more people will find the courage to take on the challenge.”Kim delivered a standout performance in Milan-Cortina, winning five medals in individual biathlon and cross-country skiing events, including two golds and three silvers. The haul set a record for the most medals won by a South Korean athlete at a single Paralympics or Olympics. She also became the first South Korean to win two gold medals at a Winter Paralympics.Despite the milestone, Kim downplayed the significance of being first. “Even if it were not me, someone would have done it,” she said. “I hope my results help inspire even greater athletes to follow.” She added that she would rather be remembered as an athlete with more ahead than as a trailblazer.Son Seong-rak, head coach of the national para Nordic ski team, praised her resilience. “Even when she is exhausted, Kim keeps going with a smile,” he said. “That positive energy is what sets her apart.”Kim said she sees adversity as part of the process. “I believe you can grow through difficult experiences,” she said. “This is the path I chose, and if I keep doing what I need to do, I can overcome challenges.”For her performance, Kim received prize money totaling 500 million won. “It is more than I expected, so I am still thinking about how to use it,” she said. “I want to spend it in a meaningful way.” She previously donated the full 3 million won prize from her MVP award at the 2024 National Para Games to the Purme Foundation, where she underwent rehabilitation and learned to swim.이소연 always99@donga.com