US warns Iran but signals openness to talks

The White House signaled a willingness to negotiate an end to the war with Iran while warning that President Donald Trump is prepared to “unleash hell” if Tehran fails to cooperate.The message underscores that Washington could escalate to a full-scale offensive, including the deployment of ground forces, if Iran refuses to acknowledge battlefield setbacks or remains uncooperative in talks.Iran has responded by reinforcing defenses at Kharg Island, a key oil export hub, in what appears to be preparation for a possible U.S. attempt to seize the island. While both sides publicly claim the upper hand, each is also seeking to strengthen its leverage ahead of potential negotiations.White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing Wednesday that talks with Iran are ongoing but issued a stark warning. “If Iran fails to understand that it has been militarily defeated and will continue to be defeated, President Trump will ensure it faces consequences far greater than ever before,” she said. “The president is not bluffing. He is prepared to unleash hell.”Trump’s directive to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to maintain military pressure reflects the same approach. After meeting with the president, Hegseth told reporters, “We negotiate with bombs,” underscoring the administration’s intent to use military strength to shape the terms of any agreement.The United States is already preparing for possible ground operations, including a move to secure Kharg Island. The Pentagon on Tuesday ordered the deployment of about 2,000 troops from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division rapid-response force to the Middle East, according to reports. An additional 5,000 Marines capable of supporting ground combat operations are also being deployed from bases in Japan and the United States.Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, said Wednesday that U.S. forces had struck their 10,000th Iranian target just hours earlier. “Combined with Israel’s operations, we have hit thousands more targets,” he said.Iran is also preparing for a potential ground incursion. According to CNN and other outlets, Tehran has significantly strengthened defenses on Kharg Island, deploying large numbers of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines around the island. Mines have also been placed along coastlines where U.S. forces could attempt landings, and additional man-portable air defense systems have been deployed.장은지 jej@donga.com