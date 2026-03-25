Celine Dion prepares for stage return this fall

Canadian pop star Celine Dion (58), who paused her performing career due to a rare illness, is set to return this fall with a series of major concerts in France. The shows will be her first significant solo performances in six years, following her last tour stop in New York in 2020.According to U.S. entertainment outlet Variety on March 23, Dion is preparing for a major concert in Paris. Hugo Dumas, a columnist for the French-language Canadian outlet La Presse, also reported that she plans to perform twice weekly in September and October at Paris La Défense Arena, a 40,000-seat indoor venue on the western outskirts of the city. The arena is Europe’s largest indoor concert venue and has hosted artists such as Taylor Swift and The Rolling Stones.Speculation about Dion’s return has grown as posters featuring her signature songs, including “The Power of Love” and “Pour que tu m’aimes encore,” appeared across Paris. She also shared photos from various stages of her career on Instagram, along with the message in French, “Je sais pas comment te dire…” or “I don’t know how to tell you.” Fans flooded the comments with excitement, asking about concert dates and celebrating her comeback.Dion halted her career in 2022 after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects roughly one in a million people and causes severe muscle stiffness, often making everyday activities difficult. Her last large-scale solo performances took place during a New York tour in the spring of 2020, which was cut short by the pandemic. Plans to resume touring were later shelved due to her health.She made a widely noted appearance at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in 2024, performing “Hymne à l’amour” by Edith Piaf. Reports later indicated that Dion trained five days a week and underwent both physical and vocal therapy to prepare for the performance, drawing widespread admiration for her dedication. That same year, British pop star Adele shared an emotional embrace with Dion after spotting her in the audience at one of her concerts.A native of Quebec, Dion rose to global prominence with hits such as “My Heart Will Go On,” the theme from the film “Titanic,” and has won five Grammy Awards.사지원기자 4g1@donga.com