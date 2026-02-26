WESSCOM: "Leaping Toward Becoming an AI-Driven Multi-Cloud Specialist"

WESSCOM CEO Jae-hun Eom(left) and CEO Sung-chan Woo(right) / source=IT DongA

WESSCOM is a startup that supports customers' digital transformation and operational advancement, centered on AI-based CMPand integrated IT solutions / source=WESSCOM

Jae-hun Eom(left) and Sung-chan Woo(right), Co-CEOs of WESSCOM/ source=WESSCOM

WESSCOM is growing with cloud, data center, and AI solutions as its core competitive strengths / source=WESSCOM

Jeong-yeol Park, Executive Director of WESSCOM, explaining the business / source=IT DongA

As AI workloads surge, the complexity of data centers is reaching unprecedented levels. It is a structure where virtualization and cloud layers are stacked atop physical infrastructure—such as servers, storage, and networks—with AI models running on top of those layers. The problem is that few domestic companies possess the integrated capability to organically design and operate all these layers. Large SI firms tend to move on a project-by-project basis, while specialized vendors are often confined to their specific product domains. Essentially, a gap exists in the middle ground: the integrated management from hardware to SDDC(Software-Defined Data Center) and, ultimately, AI-based automation.The startup WESSCOM was born to target this very gap. Under the conviction that "infrastructure and cloud must operate as a single organism," we met with Sung-chan Woo, a "HW veteran," and Jae-hun Eom, a "SW veteran," the co-CEOs of WESSCOM who joined forces.Founded in 2024, WESSCOM is a startup that supports customers' digital transformation and operational advancement, centered on AI-based CMP(Cloud Management Platform) and integrated IT solutions. The company name "WE" originates from the English initials of the two CEOs—Woo and Eom. The name reflects the vision of an IT specialist company(COM) that "connects members, including the founders, with clients as one to lead business success (Success) through the best service (Service)."CEO Sung-chan Woo explained, "My experience of over 25 years in IT sales and technology served as the foundation for accurately identifying the difficulties faced on-site by customers. I became convinced that infrastructure and cloud must function as one organic system. This was the decisive reason I teamed up with CEO Jae-hun Eom."WESSCOM's choice of a co-CEO system is an extension of this philosophy. They determined that a structure where opinions are shared freely at an equal level, rather than a top-down hierarchy, is more advantageous for the company's development. Woo oversees the HW business and management administration, while Eom handles the SW business and business management. In the AI solution sector, they lead together.WESSCOM possesses full-stack technical capabilities spanning infrastructure, cloud, and AI. A key strength is their ability to provide one-stop support from hardware to SDDC while securing the flexibility and scalability essential for data centers through software.WESSCOM's proprietary solutions are divided into two main categories. First, WESS-AI(tentative name) is an AI-based data center operation automation platform. It is composed of block-unit modules, allowing customers to select the specific products they want.The first phase of development for WESS-AI has been completed, and it is currently receiving feedback from customers regarding virtualization products. Eom stated, "We plan to commercialize it after continuously receiving and refining it based on customer feedback. Ultimately, we plan to expand it into an integrated operation platform that encompasses all components of the infrastructure."Another solution, WESmart-AI(tentative name), is an integrated management solution for infrastructure, cloud, and 5G mobility within smart factories. It is being advanced based on the know-how accumulated during the development of WESS-AI. Since December 2025, a PoC(Proof of Concept) has been underway for Korean companies located in Vietnam.WESSCOM achieved notable results immediately after its founding. They signed partnerships with Cisco Systems, starting with VMware by Broadcom, a U.S.-based global leader in infrastructure, virtualization, and cloud. According to WESSCOM, these were facilitated rapidly based on the human networks Woo and Eom had built since before the company's establishment.Eom explained, "In the case of Broadcom, there were about 200 domestic partners in 2025. Recently, only 28 have maintained their partnership, and WESSCOM is included among them. Although WESSCOM is a third-year startup, we were able to strengthen our partnership with Broadcom thanks to our team of experts and our performance in 2025."WESSCOM's growth trend continued in Korea as well. They quickly built a large-scale reference portfolio by securing customers in sectors with high barriers to entry, such as defense, finance, healthcare, public sectors, and enterprises.Woo emphasized, "This is the result of a harmony between WESSCOM's technical prowess and human networks. Because our technical capabilities are outstanding, customers trust us. It was also a strategic choice to first target sectors with high barriers to entry. Consequently, WESSCOM is being recognized as a partner with the ability to implement technology."WESSCOM's revenue growth is also steep. Following 3.3 billion KRW in 2024 and 7.1 billion KRW in 2025, the target for 2026 is 16 billion KRW. While current revenue is based on the supply of infrastructure and cloud licenses, they plan to significantly expand the proportion of AI solutions and 5G mobility services in the future.As a result, WESSCOM was selected for the Initial Startup Package in the deep-tech field by the Seoul National University of Science and Technology(SeoulTech) Startup Support Foundation. Eom stated, "Through this project, we are receiving practical growth support, including commercialization funds for prototype production and advancement, as well as expert mentoring and market development."In addition, WESSCOM was selected for Littlepenguin, a startup fostering program by the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund(KODIT), securing a guarantee worth 2 billion KRW.WESSCOM started with two people and has now grown to a scale of about 20. A key characteristic is that the team consists of specialized personnel, including Woo and Eom. Excellence in expertise is the core hiring criterion. Woo stated, "We hire members who can do the work of 10 people and possess the necessary capabilities. We ensure they do not face inconveniences in their work, and the same applies to administrative matters. We will continue to hire specialized personnel to harmonize the old and the new."\Of course, WESSCOM's growth was not always smooth. Woo confessed, "Since we started with zero mutual domain knowledge between developers and virtualization engineers, communication was the biggest obstacle." To solve this, they conducted virtualization product training for developers and held demonstrations of installation and configuration in an in-house lab environment. They broke down the walls of communication through frequent meetings.Another challenge facing WESSCOM is "securing specialized talent" and "establishing its proprietary solutions in the market." To this end, they are continuously recruiting excellent talent, centered on their internal AI Technology Research Institute. They are focusing on simplifying complex customer requirements with a 'one-stop integrated service' strategy that provides everything from hardware to AI. Strengthening reliability by expanding references in public, finance, defense, and enterprise sectors is also a core strategy.Furthermore, WESSCOM is currently focusing on solution packaging and advancement at its AI Technology Research Institute. The goal is to elevate AI beyond the level of simple conversational chatbots to a level where it can actually intervene in data center operations.WESSCOM's entry into overseas markets is also taking shape. Starting with the defense business, overseas expansion has become a reality, and projects are currently being pursued in the United States and the Philippines. Eom stated, "Once the advancement of the WESmart-AI solution is complete, we will expand alongside domestic manufacturing companies as they increase their overseas factories or broaden our market using overseas partner networks."According to the growth strategy revealed by WESSCOM, they will open the door to cloud management with AI CMP, automate operations themselves with AIOps(AI for IT Operations), and finally expand this technology to manufacturing sites (smart factories). AIOps involves AI detecting anomalies in advance, analyzing causes on its own, and automatically responding according to pre-set scenarios. The fact that this data center automation technology can be applied directly to factory equipment management is the core of the full-stack competitiveness that WESSCOM emphasizes.Additionally, while most CMP companies stop at IT infrastructure management, WESSCOM puts forward a strategy to manage the factory equipment(OT) domain through the same platform using WESmart-AI. In the smart factory market, there are not yet many companies that can provide integrated control of IT infrastructure and production equipment. If WESSCOM preempts this position, it could become a competitive advantage.Woo explained, "Technology should not be an end in itself but a tool to solve customer problems. Beyond simply selling hardware or software, creating value such as operational efficiency, cost reduction, and business agility for customers is what we mean by 'More Than Technology'."WESSCOM's long-term goal is clear: to successfully settle the commercialization of AI solutions and achieve 70 billion KRW in revenue by 2030. Eom repeatedly emphasized, "We will leap forward as the best 'AI-based multi-cloud specialist' in Korea."By Kui-im Park (luckyim@itdonga.com)