Musk signals push to recruit South Korean AI talent

Elon Musk signaled a push to recruit South Korean AI semiconductor talent through a social media post. Industry observers say competition for domestic chip engineers could intensify, depending on how aggressively Musk expands Tesla’s semiconductor operations.On Monday local time, Musk posted 16 South Korean flag emojis on his X account as he shared a recruitment notice from Tesla Korea. The company said it is seeking candidates to help develop what it called “world-class, high-volume production AI chips.”The “Tesla AI” account, which provides updates on the company’s artificial intelligence initiatives, also shared a recruitment post that day calling for AI semiconductor design engineers based in South Korea. Musk amplified the message, writing, “If you are in Korea and interested in semiconductor design, manufacturing or software, please join.”It is not the first time Musk has shared Tesla recruitment posts on social media. Market observers note, however, that it is unusual for him to single out a specific country and actively promote hiring in a specialized field such as semiconductors.The latest recruitment drive is reportedly aimed at hiring employees who would collaborate with Tesla’s South Korean chipmaking partner, Samsung Electronics. At the same time, Musk has repeatedly signaled his intention to move toward in-house semiconductor production.During Tesla’s earnings call last month, he said the company should build its own semiconductor fabrication plant, which he referred to as a “tera fab,” to reduce exposure to geopolitical risks. Those remarks have fueled speculation that the current hiring push may be part of broader preparations for Tesla to manufacture its own AI chips in the future.박종민 기자 blick@donga.com