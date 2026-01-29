Girl group Kiki returns with bold Gen Z style

“Kiki is a team that creates answers in our own color,” said the members of the five-member girl group Kiki, widely seen as leading representatives of so-called Gen Z beauty, a term blending Generation Z identity with self-defined aesthetics. The group consists of I-sol, Sui, Ji-yu, Ha-eum and Ki-ya. Kiki recently returned with its energetic mini-album, Delulu Pack.At an album release event held Jan. 26 at Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul’s Gwangjin district, the members spoke with a shared message. “We want to show Kiki as we truly are,” they said. “Free and without boundaries.”At the showcase, Kiki performed the title track, “404 (New Era),” a song driven by lively rhythms and punctuated by the members’ forceful rap delivery. The track reimagines the website error code “404 Not Found” as a metaphor for freedom that exists without fixed direction or coordinates.Member Ha-eum highlighted the group’s distinctive approach to performance. “The choreography feels like taking selfies,” she said. “These are elements that only Kiki can present, and they best capture our version of Gen Z beauty.”Kiki debuted last February with "I DO ME," presenting a confident image of following their own path without being influenced by others’ opinions. In less than a year since their debut, they have won a total of 13 trophies, including seven rookie awards. Member Sui credited the achievement to the people around them, saying, “It’s not just the result of our efforts. We owe it to the many staff and fans who supported us.”The group said they plan to continue delivering a consistent message through their albums. “From the beginning, we have shared the message, ‘Believe in yourself and move forward,'" Ki-ya said. "We hope many people will listen to our music and remember that message.”The members also expressed ambitions for larger stages. “We would love to perform at festivals such as 'Lollapalooza' or 'Summer Sonic,' where senior group Ive delivered such impressive performances,” Ji-yu said,사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com