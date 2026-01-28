Lee Jung-hoo likely to move to right field in 2026

Lee Jung-hoo, known as the “Grandson of the Wind,” is expected to move from center field to right field in the 2026 season after having played primarily in center through last year. The shift follows the San Francisco Giants’ acquisition of Harrison Bader, regarded as one of Major League Baseball’s premier defensive center fielders. According to MLB.com and other outlets on Jan. 27, the Giants signed Bader as a free agent to a two-year, $20.5 million contract.Defensive metrics also help explain the positional change. According to FanGraphs, Lee posted minus-5 Outs Above Average in center field last season, indicating that he failed to convert five balls into outs that an average center fielder would have handled. Among players who averaged more than five innings per game in center field last year, Lee ranked last by that metric.By contrast, Bader posted a cumulative plus-39 Outs Above Average in center field over the five seasons from 2021, when he won a National League Gold Glove, through last season, ranking second among all Major League Baseball outfielders over that span. He also turned in a career-best offensive campaign, raising his career batting average from .242 through 2024 to .277 last year.A shift to right field, however, may not be a setback for Lee. He showcased his arm strength last season by recording seven assists, tied for fourth most among MLB center fielders. According to The Athletic, the Giants believe Lee’s defensive value would be maximized in right field, where his strong throwing arm can be put to greater use. Lee is also familiar with the position, having played 188 games in right field during his time with Nexen and Kiwoom in the Korean Baseball Organization. His role model, Ichiro Suzuki, famously known as the “Hit Machine,” also spent much of his career in right field.이소연 always99@donga.com