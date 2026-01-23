Lee Jung-hoo released after brief LA airport detention

Lee Jung-hoo, 28, nicknamed the “Grandson of the Wind,” got an unusual start to the new year after being briefly detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 22.According to local media reports, including The San Francisco Chronicle, Lee was held for about an hour during the entry process due to missing paperwork. His agent, Scott Boras, said the delay was purely administrative. “This is simply a paperwork issue. It has nothing to do with politics,” Boras said, declining to specify which documents were involved.Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 86, a Democrat representing San Francisco, also played a role in securing Lee’s swift release. Her office said it coordinated with the San Francisco baseball team, members of Congress and federal officials to resolve the matter.Lee departed from Incheon International Airport on Jan. 21 to attend his team’s fan fest scheduled for Jan. 25 and arrived at Los Angeles International Airport the same day. Entering his third Major League Baseball season with the San Francisco team, he is set to begin spring training on Feb. 10 in Scottsdale, Arizona.Lee will also take part in the World Baseball Classic in March, ahead of the MLB regular-season opener. Speaking at a pre-departure news conference, he said it was an honor to represent South Korea and expressed anticipation about reuniting with his San Francisco teammate, pitcher Logan Webb, during the tournament.이소연 기자 always99@donga.com