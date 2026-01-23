Greenland residents reject Trump’s takeover plans

“You cannot trust Trump when he says he wants to take Greenland simply because he failed to win a Nobel Prize. The only solution is for him to leave office.”The comment came from Amosen, an Inuit resident shopping at a grocery store in Nuuk, Greenland’s largest city, on Jan. 21 local time. He described U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly voiced interest in acquiring Greenland, as “constantly impulsive and chaotic.”Earlier that day, Trump said he would abandon plans to impose tariffs on eight European countries that opposed his Greenland ambitions and pledged not to use military force to seize the territory. Despite the announcement, distrust remained widespread among Greenland residents. Many said Trump could not be trusted and warned that any negotiations with him would be difficult.Other residents voiced skepticism that Trump would ever fully abandon his ambitions. Many said they would remain on guard until he leaves office. Paviv, a sailor, said Trump’s unpredictability made any assurances difficult to trust. “He is so unpredictable that a bomb could fall on Greenland tomorrow,” Paviv said. “Did not something similar happen with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro?”Concerns about a sudden military conflict have persisted. The Greenlandic government recently advised residents to stockpile at least five days’ worth of food in case of an emergency. Following the guidance, many people in Nuuk rushed to purchase necessities such as water, milk, and cereal. Blankets and other supplies prepared for potential power outages were also in high demand.Some stores quickly ran out of eggs. Amosen said he adjusted his purchases accordingly. “If a war cuts off electricity, I would not be able to use my refrigerator, so I bought frozen fish and meat,” he said. Local radio stations have continued to broadcast reminders urging residents to prepare emergency supplies.Some residents had already packed emergency evacuation bags. Marina, who lives near Nuuk, said she prepared for the possibility of conflict in advance. “I packed sleeping bags, first-aid kits, blankets, and protein snacks,” she said. She added that her view of Trump’s remarks had changed. “At first, I thought they were a joke, but now I see war as a real possibility. If this situation continues, I may have to leave Greenland.”Some Inuit residents turned to coastal shops that sell wild game hunted through traditional methods. The stores offered meat from seals, sea lions, whales, and seabirds. For many residents, wild game has become an alternative to fish, beef, and chicken, which have grown scarce amid panic buying. Historically, Inuit communities preserved and froze these foods to endure Greenland’s long and severe winters.Elma, an Inuit resident, said the natural environment has long sustained the Greenlandic way of life. “The sea is Greenlanders’ natural refrigerator,” he said. “Even if Trump invades, we will not change how we live.” He added that traditional foods such as seal meat carry deeper meaning. “They are not only practical in emergencies but also represent our identity and our will to resist.”According to Denmark’s state broadcaster DR, Danish troops have increased their combat presence in Greenland since Jan. 19. Naval vessels stationed near Nuuk have stepped up coastal patrols in preparation for any potential military confrontation. Paviv said the heightened security was visible along the waterfront. “At Nuuk harbor, you can see not only Danish troops but also NATO forces and other European soldiers,” he said.Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com