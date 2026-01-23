Global K-content fuels surge in Korea secondhand market

The global popularity of K-content has fueled growing interest among international fans in purchasing Korean celebrity photocards and merchandise through domestic secondhand markets.On January 22, tech platform Bungaejangter released its “2025 Secondhand Report,” which analyzed transaction data on its platform from the previous year. The report showed that monthly active users rose 735% compared with 2024, marking a record growth rate. This surge reflects an increasing number of global users accessing the platform. International transactions grew 280% year-on-year.According to the report, a “Faker photocard” was sold to Syria, located approximately 7,800 kilometers from South Korea. K-beauty devices were shipped to South Africa, nearly 13,000 kilometers away. The transactions highlight how South Korea’s secondhand market is expanding globally alongside the rise of K-contentThe global boom in K-content has driven growing interest among overseas fans in buying Korean celebrity photocards and merchandise through domestic secondhand platforms.On Jan. 22, tech platform Bungaejangter released its “2025 Secondhand Report,” analyzing transaction data from the previous year. The report showed that monthly active users surged 735% from 2024, marking the fastest growth rate since the platform’s launch. The increase reflects a sharp rise in overseas users accessing the service. International transactions jumped 280% year over year.The data also illustrate the expanding geographic reach of South Korea’s secondhand market. A Faker photocard was sold to a buyer in Syria, about 7,800 kilometers from South Korea, while K-beauty devices were shipped to South Africa, nearly 13,000 kilometers away. These transactions underscore how the global spread of K-content is pushing Korea’s secondhand market far beyond its borders.남혜정 기자 namduck2@donga.com