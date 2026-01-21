Lee shifts toward practical nuclear power strategy



President Lee Jae-myung said during a cabinet meeting on Jan. 20 that public opinion overwhelmingly supports the use of nuclear power to address electricity challenges. “The public believes nuclear energy is necessary. That is clear,” he said. His remarks came after surveys showed strong backing for the construction of two additional nuclear power plants and one small modular reactor, signaling a possible shift away from a nuclear phase-out policy toward a more pragmatic energy strategy.



According to a recent poll commissioned by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment and conducted by Gallup Korea and Realmeter, nearly 70 percent of 3,000 South Koreans surveyed said they support building new nuclear facilities. After reviewing the findings, Lee asked Climate, Energy and Environment Minister Kim Sung-hwan to confirm the results, which Kim did. Lee also instructed officials to approach the issue with minimal ideological framing, stressing the need to prioritize public opinion over partisan considerations.



The plan to build two new nuclear reactors was incorporated into the 11th Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand, which was agreed upon by the Democratic Party of Korea and the People Power Party in February last year. However, speculation grew in September that the plan could be reversed after President Lee remarked that constructing a nuclear plant would take at least 15 years and that suitable sites were limited. The uncertainty was compounded by the newly established Ministry of Environment raising the need for renewed public consultation. Lee’s recent comments at a cabinet meeting appear to put those doubts to rest and clarify the government’s broader direction on energy policy.



Given South Korea’s economic and security environment, a shift toward a more pragmatic nuclear stance appears difficult to avoid. Meeting the government’s goal of becoming one of the world’s top three artificial intelligence powers will require a stable, affordable and low-emission energy supply, conditions that nuclear power is uniquely positioned to meet. Rising industrial electricity prices, which now exceed those in China and the United States, also pose a risk to the government’s target of restoring potential growth to 3 percent. At the same time, prolonged domestic debate threatens to sideline South Korea’s advanced nuclear technology, potentially causing the country to miss opportunities emerging from a renewed global interest in nuclear energy.



International experience offers sobering lessons. Germany’s rapid nuclear phase-out led to soaring electricity prices and weakened industrial competitiveness, trends that intensified after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Japan, despite the legacy of the Fukushima disaster, is now moving to expand the role of nuclear power. Observers say South Korea’s government and political parties should move beyond ideological disputes over energy policy and focus instead on pragmatic choices that strengthen national competitiveness.

