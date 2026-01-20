Won Ji-an talks rapid rise in acting career

“I never had the luxury of defining myself before approaching a role. The directors believed in my potential, and I wanted to repay that trust by giving my best,” actor Won Ji-an said.Her credits include Netflix’s D.P. seasons 1 and 2 (2021 to 2023), Squid Game seasons 2 and 3 (2024), Disney Plus series Polaris (2025), and Made in Korea (2025 to 2026).For an actor who debuted just five years ago, the body of work is strikingly uncommon. Won, 27, attributed her string of high-profile projects to good fortune during an interview on Jan. 19 at a cafe in Jongno, Seoul. “I was lucky,” she said with a shy smile.Won said she began dreaming of becoming an actor at age 16, while she was still in middle school. Tagging along with a friend who loved films, she found herself visiting movie theaters almost daily, which gradually sparked her interest in acting. She soon wrote a letter to her mother expressing her desire to study acting, enrolled in an acting academy, and later entered the Korea National University of Arts. “I feel like I am more or less walking the path I once imagined as a college student,” she said. “I consider myself fortunate to have opportunities to work hard and continue pursuing this career.”“I had originally hoped to try film or television around this age. At the same time, I wanted to gain more experience in theater,” Won said. “But timing and circumstances matter. I began acting for the camera earlier than I expected, and now I think it worked out. It took time to adjust to this life.”Won’s professional acting career began in 2021 with the stage play "Fever of Youth." She drew early attention after successfully auditioning for D.P., which became her screen debut. Her performance caught the attention of director Woo Min-ho, who later cast her in the blockbuster series "Made in Korea." Woo, who has described himself as a “macho director,” is known for rarely working with female actors. Nevertheless, Won was chosen to portray Ikeda Yuji, a powerful figure within a Japanese Yakuza organization.“The director told me that when he first saw me, he sensed a cold, blade-like energy,” Won said. “He also said I had a ‘blank canvas’ quality on set. I think different directors see different sides of me. Perhaps that is why I have been able to play characters of varying ages and personalities.”Throughout the interview, Won maintained a composed presence, though she laughed as she said, “I still feel like a college student.” She added, “I feel that I still have a lot of growing to do and need more life experience.” She said she does not place limits on the genres she hopes to explore, but expressed one wish. “If I could play characters closer to my own age, I think I would be able to act with even greater confidence.”김태언 기자 beborn@donga.com