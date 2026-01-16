South Korea seafood exports hit record $3.33 billion

South Korea’s seafood exports reached a record $3.33 billion, or about 4.9 trillion won, last year. On Jan. 15, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said seafood export revenue in 2025 rose 9.7% from $3.03 billion in 2024. Seaweed, the country’s top export item, generated $1.13 billion, up 13.7% from $1 billion a year earlier, setting a new record for the category.Mackerel exports surged 128.8% to $200 million, while squid exports climbed 48.7% to $110 million. Exports of other products also increased, including escolar at 6.4%, halibut at 9.0% and crab meat at 7.5%. The ministry attributed the overall growth to the development of a wider range of products tailored to overseas consumers and rising demand driven by the global popularity of Korean culture.By destination, major export markets such as Japan, China and the United States all posted steady growth. Exports to Japan reached $680 million, up 3.1% from the previous year, keeping it South Korea’s largest seafood export market. Shipments to China, the second-largest market at $620 million, rose 18% despite a slowdown in domestic demand. Exports to the United States totaled $520 million, an increase of 9% even after reciprocal tariffs were imposed in April 2025.The ministry said it will continue to support export expansion this year by providing policy financing and export vouchers to seafood companies. It also plans to step up localized promotional efforts, including the C-Foods Project tied to international sporting events, the operation of seaweed promotion centers in airport duty-free shops, and marketing campaigns in collaboration with Hallyu stars.윤명진 mjlight@donga.com