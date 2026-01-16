KATSEYE blends diversity with global K-pop strategy

“The diversity of KATSEYE was both our greatest challenge and our strongest source of inspiration during production. Even while preparing the debut content, the results felt different from what we were accustomed to seeing and hearing. Rather than feeling unfamiliar, however, it felt exciting and fresh.”KATSEYE is among the K-pop acts spearheading the industry’s localization strategy for global markets. The group debuted in June 2024 through an audition program jointly organized by South Korea’s HYBE and U.S. record label Geffen Records and has gained particular traction in the North American market.In Jeong-hyeon, a senior creative producer at HYBE x Geffen Records who has been involved with KATSEYE since its inception, said in a recent written interview with The Dong-A Ilbo that the group’s greatest strength lies in its flexibility.KATSEYE differs from a conventional K-pop group in several notable ways. The group includes one South Korean member, three Americans, one Filipino American and one Swiss Italian. Beyond nationality, some members have openly shared that they identify as bisexual.That diversity was on display last year when KATSEYE participated in global denim brand Gap’s “Better in Denim” campaign. Members with different body types and personal styles appeared in the advertisement wearing distinctly different styles of jeans.In said the group was formed through casting that removed regional, racial and cultural barriers and was supported by a training system designed to reflect local sensibilities. He said the music is accessible pop tailored to local audiences, while the performances are produced in K-pop styles that are widely embraced around the world.He added that since the 2010s, it has been rare for U.S.-based groups to build a strong global fandom. From the outset, there was no established formula for success. Still, In said the team believed it could envision and pursue something entirely new.KATSEYE’s performance has exceeded expectations. On Jan. 13, Billboard announced that the group had placed three songs on the Hot 100, its flagship singles chart. The group’s latest single, Internet Girl, debuted at No. 29, marking its highest ranking to date. Two songs released last year, Gnarly at No. 88 and Gabriela at No. 21, have continued to chart. KATSEYE has also earned two Grammy Award nominations next month, including Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo or Group Performance.In attributed the group’s success to HYBE’s “multi-home, multi-genre strategy,” which blends the K-pop production system with a wide range of local cultures."The K-pop production model is designed to maximize artist development and produce high-quality content," In said. "When applied appropriately in different regions, the system can generate content that resonates with local audiences while achieving global reach."사지원 4g1@donga.com