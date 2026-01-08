Lee says South Korea-China ties are essential

President Lee Jae-myung said Jan. 7 that relations between South Korea and China are truly necessary for both sides, adding that there is no reason to provoke, exclude, or confront one another unnecessarily. Addressing anti-China sentiment, Lee said South Korea has suffered greater damage from such rhetoric, adding that what he called “nonsensical claims” accusing China of election fraud only inflame public emotions and serve no constructive purpose.Speaking at a news conference at a hotel in Shanghai on the final day of his state visit to China, Lee said the trip had yielded more progress than expected. He said his administration would manage South Korea-China relations based on mutual respect and national interests, without allowing ties to tilt toward one side or be driven by emotion. Referring to his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Lee said he proposed holding at least one summit a year, to which Xi responded that it was a good idea.Lee said he viewed Xi’s remark about “standing on the right side of history and making a strategic choice” as a Confucian expression, adding that he understood it to mean living rightly. He said countries should naturally respect one another’s core interests and major concerns, stressing that South Korea’s own core interests also warrant respect. As an example, he cited the issue of nuclear-powered submarines. His remarks indicated that while South Korea respects China’s core interests, it cannot compromise on South Korea-U.S. security cooperation, including the submarine program, amid interpretations that Xi was urging Seoul to align more closely with Beijing while criticizing the United States and Japan.Addressing tensions between China and Japan, including China’s comprehensive ban on rare earth exports to Japan, Lee said intervening in such disputes risks drawing criticism from both sides. At the same time, he emphasized that South Korea’s relationship with Japan is as important as its relationship with China. Lee is scheduled to visit Japan after concluding his trip to China.Lee said he asked Xi to play a mediating role on issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, including North Korea’s nuclear program. He said Xi responded that past efforts should be carefully assessed and that the issue requires patience.On Chinese structures in the Yellow Sea, Lee said facilities used to manage aquaculture sites are likely to be relocated after the Chinese side indicated it would withdraw them. He added that the two sides agreed to hold working-level talks to clearly define jointly managed waters. Regarding China’s restrictions on Korean popular culture, Lee said the issue would be resolved in an orderly, constructive and healthy manner, adding that progress would take time and would not happen all at once.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com