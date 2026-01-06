VisCure Unveils Process-Innovating UV-Blocking Adhesive at CES 2026

Seok-ju Lee, CEO of VisCure presents at the IR session. / source=VisCure

A demonstration of the UV-blocking performance of VisCure’s proprietary adhesive. / source=VisCure

The Seoul Business Agency (SBA), the primary support organization for SMEs in Seoul, announced its operation of the 'Seoul Integrated Pavilion' at CES 2026 this coming January. Spearheaded by the SBA (CEO Hyun-woo Kim), the pavilion represents a collaborative effort involving 19 startup support organizations—including local districts, universities, and related agencies—to showcase 70 promising startups. The initiative is designed to serve as a launchpad for global expansion, offering on-site investment consultations, buyer matching, and global IR pitching sessions.Among the standout participants is VisCure, a deep-tech startup selected by Seoul National University (SNU). VisCure will introduce its proprietary 'UV-blocking Optical Clear Adhesive (OCA)' technology to the U.S. market.VisCure has developed a transparent adhesive that connects the internal layers of a display while simultaneously providing ultraviolet (UV) protection.Traditional adhesives, such as Film-type OCA and Liquid Optical Clear Adhesive (LOCA), perform a simple bonding function and are typically attached using UV light or heat curing. However, these conventional methods face a paradox: adding UV-blocking agents to the adhesive prevents the UV light required for curing from penetrating the material.VisCure resolved this by utilizing visible light—which is safer and more energy-efficient—to synthesize the polymers. This innovation opens the door to commercializing "cured adhesives containing UV blockers," a feat previously impossible with standard UV curing methods.VisCure’s UV-blocking OCA blocks over 99% of UV rays with a single layer, eliminating the need for separate UV-blocking coating processes. This capability is critical for extending the lifespan of displays by protecting components vulnerable to UV damage, such as Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLED) and LCD polarizers.Conventionally, manufacturers had to insert additional UV-blocking films or apply coatings, which increased production steps and reduced light transmission. VisCure’s solution solves these issues by allowing the adhesive itself to block UV rays, thereby reducing panel thickness and lowering manufacturing costs. Additionally, the technology offers significant energy savings by removing the need for high-power thermal ovens or UV lamps during production.VisCure is a quintessential "laboratory startup." The technology is built upon years of research accumulated by Min-sang Kwon, CTO of VisCure and a professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Seoul National University. It was founded by CEO Seok-ju Lee, who directly developed the technology.Leveraging its strong R&D capabilities, VisCure holds core source patents and has received widespread recognition for its technological prowess. The company won the Grand Prize at the Samsung Display Industry-Academia Cooperation Paper Contest and the Top Excellence Award in the Research League of Challenge! K-Startup 2025.Furthermore, VisCure is accelerating commercialization through Proof of Concept (PoC) projects with major industry players like LG Display and Chokwang Paint.“Participation in the CES 2026 Seoul Integrated Pavilion is an opportunity to prove that VisCure’s ‘Visible Light-Cured UV-Blocking Adhesive’ can set a new global standard for functional, eco-friendly material production,” said Lee. “Starting with this exhibition, we plan to collaborate with global partners to expand our solution beyond displays into diverse industries, including automotive and medical sectors.”By Si-hyeon Nam (sh@itdonga.com)