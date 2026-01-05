Moqous Launches Pop-Up at Hyundai Department Store Trade Center Branch, Eyes Global Expansion by 2026

Moqous pop-up store at Hyundai Department Store Trade Center branch / source = Moqous

Moqous, a manufacturer of folding bicycles, has established a premium pop-up store on the third floor of the Hyundai Department Store Trade Center Branch in Gangnam, Seoul. Operating through the spring of 2026, the venue features the brand's popular folding bicycle, the Pop Cycle, and its electric counterpart, the E Pop Cycle, as the company prepares to lay the groundwork for global expansion.The Moqous Pop Cycle is engineered with a sliding body frame structure that collapses by sliding the chassis forward and backward, a departure from conventional folding bikes that bend the frame sideways. This mechanism allows for effortless operation by users of all ages and genders. In addition to the main body, the saddle folds vertically and the handlebars and posts collapse diagonally, reducing the total volume of the bicycle by up to 78 percent.The frame is constructed from carbon fiber, a material known for its lightweight and durable properties. By implementing a die-casting method—which forms parts directly rather than welding them together—Moqous has achieved a lightweight body of approximately 12 kilograms that remains robust enough to support riders weighing up to 120 kilograms. On the strength of this innovation, Moqous became the only Korean bicycle company to receive the New Excellent Technology (NET) certification.The Pop Cycle offers extensive customization, allowing users to specify not only the body color but also the saddle, tires, handlebars, and storage compartments. With over 100 million possible combinations of colors, parts, and accessories, customers can create their own bespoke Pop Cycle.The Moqous E Pop Cycle equips the standard Pop Cycle frame with a 350W motor and a 10.5Ah Samsung SDI battery. After a four-hour charge, it can travel up to 70 kilometers at a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour. A notable feature is the ability to switch between three driving modes—throttle, PAS (Pedal Assist System), and manual pedaling—depending on the environment. Like the original model, this electric version utilizes the sliding body frame for durability and ease of use.Moqous has previously achieved significant results through pop-up stores in prominent Korean department stores. The company has successfully operated locations starting with Netmarble G-Tower, followed by Shinsegae Starfield Ilsan and Jukjeon, and Hyundai Department Store branches in Pangyo, Chungcheong, and KINTEX. This latest pop-up is situated in the Hyundai Department Store Trade Center Branch, a landmark in the heart of Seoul's Gangnam district. Consumers visiting Moqous pop-up stores have noted the "K-technology" behind the products, which are designed, produced, and assembled entirely in South Korea. This interest has translated into brand trust, leading to repeat visits and purchases.The Hyundai Department Store Trade Center Branch is a popular destination for international shoppers from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Mongolia, and China. Moqous intends to use this pop-up to introduce the appeal of the Pop Cycle and E Pop Cycle to a global audience, accelerating its international market penetration in 2026.The company has already gained recognition for its technical prowess and utility through its U.S. subsidiary, supplying folding bicycles to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for patrols and to airports for runway mobility. Moqous also plans to establish online and offline exhibition centers in partnership with major Japanese trading firms. The company expresses confidence that the Pop Cycle’s compact volume, convenience, and advanced technology will captivate discerning consumers in Japan, a country with a highly developed public transportation culture.Ahead of its international expansion, Moqous will set up an exhibition booth at CES 2026 to promote its brand to consumers from the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Building on its proprietary sliding frame technology, the company will unveil 3D configuration technology for customized bicycles and reveal its strategic plans for the future mobility market. Subsequently, Moqous plans to open pop-up stores in department stores across its major target markets in the United States and Japan."Existing folding bicycles have largely been identical in color, design, and structure," said Bok-yong Hong, CEO of Moqous. "The Moqous Pop Cycle is a truly customer-centric product featuring a sliding frame that considers the user's physical comfort alongside extensive customization options. Through the Hyundai Department Store Trade Center pop-up and eventually CES 2026, we will showcase the Pop Cycle as a premier customer-oriented product to the world."By Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)