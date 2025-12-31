Moqous "A new type of foldable bicycle Pop Cycle captivates the world."

Moqous who set up a pop-up store at Hyundai Department Store / source = Moqous

Moqous Pop Cycle / source = Moqous

Moqous Pop Cycle Folded / source = Moqous

Moqous to open a pop-up store in a department store / source = Moqous

CEO Bok-yong Hong (rightmost) who introduces the pop cycle at the fair / source = Moqous

Moqous Pop-up Store in Starfield Ilsan / source = Moqous

Folding bikes have long been a favorite for urban commuters, prized for their ability to shrink in volume for easy transport and storage. While the market is saturated with various models touting different strengths, Moqous is capturing the industry's attention with its innovative sliding folding mechanism, bespoke customization, and a commitment to domestic production.The driving force behind Moqous is CEO Bok-yong Hong, a dedicated cycling enthusiast. His journey began when he presented a concept for a folding structure that was significantly simpler and more intuitive than existing models at a startup competition. After the design garnered multiple awards and validated its market potential, Hong founded Moqous and launched the 'Pop Cycle,'a new paradigm in collapsible bicycles.Traditional folding bikes typically utilize a central hinge, folding the frame sideways so the front and rear wheels meet. In contrast, the Moqous Pop Cycle employs a sliding-fold structurein the center of the frame, allowing it to collapse longitudinally. This design prevents the bike from tipping over during the process and allows users of all ages and genders to fold it with minimal effort. With collapsible pedals and handlebars, the bike’s volume can be reduced by up to 78%. Despite weighing only 12kg, the use of high-end materials, including carbon fiber, ensures the frame can support riders up to 190cm tall and weighing over 120kg.While Japanese and Taiwanese firms have previously attempted longitudinal folding designs, they struggled to gain traction due to poor finishing, stability issues, and excessive weight. To overcome these hurdles, Hong assembled a team of experts. Key executives at Moqous bring decades of experience from the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH) and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), specializing in materials and mechanical engineering. Leveraging this expertise, and with support from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) and the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM), Moqous significantly enhanced the durability and stability of the Pop Cycle.These technological breakthroughs led Moqous to become the only company in the bicycle sector to receive the NET(New Excellent Technology) certification. The bike’s aesthetic appeal also earned it the 'Global Life Luxury'certification from the Korea Institute of Design Promotion (KIDP). Following these accolades, Moqous invested heavily in die-casting molds to manufacture the Pop Cycle’s frame without welding, further bolstering its structural integrity.A key differentiator for Moqous is that its entire process—from parts production and assembly to shipping—takes place in South Korea. This has built significant trust among both domestic and international consumers. The brand also offers an extensive customization program. Customers can specify the type of saddle, tires, accessories like baskets, and choose from 14 frame colors. Theoretically, this allows for billions of possible combinations, enabling consumers to own a truly one-of-a-kind Pop Cycle.The blend of performance and individuality resonated immediately. Since its launch, Moqous has consistently exceeded targets in global crowdfunding campaigns and successfully operated pop-up stores in major department stores across Korea. Building on this momentum, Hong developed the 'E-Pop Cycle,'an electric version featuring a detachable Samsung SDI battery for structural stability. With a capped top speed of 25km/h for safety, the E-Pop Cycle has become even more popular than the original, contributing to a doubling of the company's annual revenue this year.However, the road to success was not without its trials. From initial product design to capital-intensive investments in manufacturing facilities, every step presented challenges. The most grueling of these was a multi-year legal battle against a firm that had misappropriated Moqous’s technology to sell counterfeit versions. Hong filed suit immediately, dedicating years to protecting his company’s intellectual property (IP).Ultimately, Moqous emerged victorious in all civil, criminal, and patent litigations. This victory secured the company’s IP rights and validated its technical originality, earning the confidence of investors. Having initially used government R&D grants for proof-of-concept (PoC) and prototyping, Moqous has since seen a steady climb in sales and expanded its distribution nationwide. Hong reflects on this period as a "blessing in disguise" that allowed the company to solidify its fundamental strengths.sExpanding beyond crowdfunding and online malls, Moqous introduced the Pop Cycle through offline pop-up stores in major department stores across Korea this year. Consumers praised the bike’s unique features and custom options while providing valuable feedback for improvement. Hong views this consumer feedback as Moqous's most valuable asset and a foundation for future growth.To turn this vision into reality, Moqous plans to launch a full-scale Series-stage funding roundin 2026. As of 2025, the company has already secured approximately 2 billion KRW (approx. $1.5 million) in cumulative investment from several Korean venture capital firms. The new funds will be allocated toward global marketing and expanding production facilities. Hong’s immediate priority is brand positioning: establishing Moqous as a premium luxury brand in terms of price, performance, and value, while remaining an accessible and charming essential for daily life. To this end, the company is preparing new visual content and expanding its physical presence in trendy districts like Seongsu (Seoul), Gwanggyo, and Suwon.The expansion of production facilities is aimed at the $40 billion global bicycle market. Moqous is particularly focused on Japan, a country with a deeply rooted cycling culture. The company plans a nationwide tour in Japan through "shop-in-shop" exhibitions in partnership with major trading firms. Moqous has also established a U.S. subsidiary, already supplying patrol bikes to U.S. police departments, runway transport bikes for airports, and mobility solutions for long-haul truck drivers. Starting next year, the company will pivot its U.S. strategy to emphasize design appeal alongside utility."We aim to distribute the Pop Cycle—a premium, 'Made-in-Korea' bicycle known for superior quality and ease of use—beyond our borders to the entire world," said Hong. "Our goal is to become a bicycle brand that fundamentally transforms the consumer's lifestyle."By Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)