SungminNetworks Wins CES 2026 Innovation Award, Validating Prowess of "K-Medical" CRM Technology

SungminNetworks' TalkCRM AI, an Honoree at the CES 2026 Innovation Awards / source=SungminNetworks

UI of TalkCRM AI / source=SungminNetworks

SungminNetworks, a specialist in hospital Customer Relationship Management (CRM), has been named an honoree at the CES 2026 Innovation Awards in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) category.The award-winning product is "TalkCRM AI." This solution is an AI Contact Center (AICC)-based CRM automation tool specifically tailored for hospitals. It features a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) AI engine and integrates seven omni-channel interfaces, including web, chat, and mobile messengers. These capabilities allow for the unified and efficient handling of patient consultations, appointment scheduling, marketing, and follow-up care.SungminNetworks has identified North America, particularly the United States, as its primary target market. The company aims to subsequently expand into Europe and Asia, establishing itself as a global standard platform in the AI medical CRM sector. To achieve this, SungminNetworks plans to upgrade its CRM to support multiple languages, secure a security framework compliant with the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and expand its network of overseas partner hospitals.SungminNetworks will participate in CES 2026, the world’s largest consumer technology exhibition, held in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9. At the event, the company will showcase TalkCRM AI and conduct real-time demonstrations of AI-driven consultation and automated appointment scheduling based on actual medical institution scenarios. The company anticipates achieving significant outcomes, such as building international partnerships, by promoting its technology to global buyers and investors. The SungminNetworks booth will be located in the Seoul Pavilion, organized by the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), within the CES startup exhibition area."Winning the CES 2026 Innovation Award has given us the confidence that 'K-Medical' CRM solutions are sufficiently competitive in the global market," said Myung-il Cha and Kwang-seok Seo, Co-CEOs of SungminNetworks. "Building on this recognition, we will strengthen our global brand awareness and accelerate our full-scale entry into the U.S. and European markets." They added, "We will continue to create an environment where hospitals and patients communicate more efficiently through AI technology and continue to spread digital innovation in hospital management."Hyun-woo Kim, CEO of the SBA, stated, "Seoul is proving the innovation and potential of its startup ecosystem in the global market by producing numerous Innovation Award winners every year. The SBA will continue to enhance the global expansion achievements of startups through various support projects and build a sophisticated 'Seoul-style' startup ecosystem."By Man-hyuk Han (mh@itdonga.com)