Kim Jong Un highlights military agenda

Kim Jong Un, chairman of North Korea’s State Affairs Commission, visited a munitions factory and ordered an expansion of missile and artillery shell production capacity, along with the modernization of military industrial facilities, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Dec. 26. The visit came as Kim continues a series of military moves following the unveiling of a nuclear armed strategic ballistic missile submarine, or SSBN. The steps suggest an effort to raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula ahead of the Ninth Party Congress, which is expected early next year.During his visit to a key military industrial enterprise, Kim was briefed on this year’s missile and artillery shell production results, as well as fourth quarter output conditions. He called for an expansion of what he described as overall production capacity. Kim said the missile and artillery shell sector occupies the most important position in strengthening war deterrence and stressed the need for thorough preparations to unconditionally accept and responsibly implement the modernization and production targets to be presented by the Ninth Party Congress. He also said that meeting the long term demand of the country’s missile and artillery forces would require establishing new military industrial enterprises in line with plans to be decided at the congress.For a second consecutive day, North Korea did not disclose when Kim visited the munitions factory or where the facility is located. However, photographs released by state media suggest the site was a production plant for Hwasong series, or KN, missiles and 240 mm multiple launch rocket system artillery shells. By simultaneously showcasing KN series missiles and artillery shells capable of striking South Korea, Pyongyang appears to have sent overlapping messages. The display suggests both a direct warning toward South Korea and a signal of its willingness to supply artillery shells to Russia with the war in Ukraine in mind.Meanwhile, the Korean Central News Agency reported the death of Kim Chang Sun, vice director of the State Affairs Commission, who handled protocol for the inter Korean summits in 2018 and 2019 and two North Korea U.S. summits. After Kim Jong Un came to power, Kim Chang Sun served as chief of staff overseeing protocol for the country’s top leader and his family. He was widely known as Kim’s “butler.”Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com