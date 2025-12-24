Dob Studio Wins 'Live Styler' CES 2026 Innovation Award for Real-Time Style Video Transformation.

Dob Studio selected for CES 2026 Innovation Award / source = Dob Studio

Segment-based styling capabilities of live stylers / sources = Dob Studio

Dob Studio LiveStyler / sources = Dob Studio

Dob Studio, a specialist in AI video technology, has been named an Innovation Awards Honoree in the Content & Entertainment category for the upcomingCES 2026.The product recognized by the CES 2026 Innovation Awards is ‘LiveStyler.’ An AI-driven video styling service, LiveStyler allows for the real-time application of diverse effects—ranging from animation aesthetics and fine art filters to corporate branding concepts—directly onto live broadcast feeds.A core feature of Dob Studio’s technology is its segment-based styling, which separates the subject from the background to apply distinct styles to each. This ensures that even as visual effects shift, the continuity of the subject’s facial expressions and the surrounding environment remains intact. According to Dob Studio, this allows content creators, streamers, and corporate marketing teams to produce high-quality, differentiated content by altering the atmosphere and direction of a video in real time, bypassing complex post-production editing.LiveStyler is slated for release in December 2025 via the company’s SaaS platform. The platform is designed to empower users to create and transform creative video content with ease, requiring no specialized expertise or high-performance hardware.Looking ahead to early 2026, Dob Studio plans to update the service with a multi-subject styling feature, which will allow different styles to be applied to multiple individuals appearing on the same screen simultaneously. This update is expected to significantly bolster production flexibility and content sophistication for multi-person live broadcasts, talk shows, and event streaming.In addition to styling, Dob Studio is accelerating the development of its Face Anonymizationsolution. This technology removes identifiable facial data from video subjects while meticulously preserving their emotional delivery and expressions. By doing so, Dob Studio aims to lead a new paradigm in video data utilization—one that prioritizes the rigorous protection of personal information without sacrificing the effectiveness of human communication.“This CES Innovation Award serves as official validation of our AI technological capabilities, our spirit of innovation, and our significant market potential,” Dob Studio stated. “Leveraging our expertise in real-time style transformation and face anonymization, we will sharpen our competitive edge in the global market and accelerate both service expansion and technological refinement.” The company added, “Following the launch of LiveStyler, we will continue our R&D efforts to provide innovative AI solutions across diverse sectors, including entertainment, education, healthcare, and business communication.”Hyun-woo Kim, CEO of the SBA, commented on the achievement: “Seoul continues to prove the innovation and potential of its startup ecosystem to the global market by producing numerous Innovation Award winners every year.” He added, “The SBA remains committed to enhancing the global reach of our startups through various support initiatives and building a highly sophisticated, Seoul-style startup ecosystem.”By Man-hyuk Han (mh@itdonga.com)