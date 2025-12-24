Seoul brings European-style Christmas markets to Han River

“I am excited that we can see a European-style Christmas market here in Korea.”A college student interviewed on the afternoon of Dec. 19 at Ttukseom Hangang Park in Jayang-dong, Gwangjin District, Seoul, said this as he photographed a glittering Christmas tree on his smartphone. “It is nice to enjoy an exotic atmosphere close to home without traveling far,” he said, adding that he would like to return with friends to take photos and enjoy the year-end mood.That day, a massive Christmas tree about 10 meters tall was lit beneath Cheongdam Bridge at Ttukseom Hangang Park. The space under the bridge was decorated with illuminated displays and the words “Merry Christmas,” while colorful lights were also switched on across the riverside outdoor area. Visitors gathered in front of the tree and around photo zones to take pictures. Lines formed at food trucks selling warm meals, and laughter blended with Christmas carols throughout the park.● ‘Romantic Hangang Christmas Market’ at Ttukseom Hangang ParkThe Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Dec. 23 that it is hosting the “Romantic Hangang Christmas Market” for seven days from Dec. 19 through Dec. 25 in and around Ttukseom Hangang Park. The event runs daily from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., centered on the area beneath Cheongdam Bridge and the Jabeolle complex at Ttukseom.About 40 shops selling Christmas-themed goods and decorations have been set up in the market zone. Starting this year, the market has been moved indoors to the first floor of the Jabeolle building, allowing visitors to enjoy the event in greater comfort despite the midwinter cold. The experience zone features hands-on programs such as making ceramic ornaments and key rings, while performances by children’s choirs and small-scale shows by Seoul street artists are also scheduled.In the food zone, 16 food trucks and vendors are offering warm snacks and desserts. An indoor dining area has also been established, allowing visitors to take a break while looking out over the Han River. Seoul’s flagship direct transaction market, Sero Market, is being held alongside the event, selling processed local specialty products from farms in Hongcheon County.Photo zones are another highlight of the event. The “Romantic Forest,” set against luminaria installations and a cookie house beneath the piers of Cheongdam Bridge, has drawn steady attention, while themed photo zones such as the Christmas Panorama and the Romantic Lounge have been created inside the Jabeolle building. Families were seen holding children’s hands and posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. Wrapped in thick coats and scarves, visitors braced against the cold river wind but paused under the lights to savor the year-end atmosphere.● Winter festival also held at Banpo Hangang ParkA winter festival is also underway at Banpo Hangang Park. From Dec. 19 through Dec. 28, the “Spring ON Hangang” event is being held on the riverside lawn in front of Sebitseom. Centered on a spring flower dome measuring 15 meters in diameter, the venue offers a distinctive space where visitors can enjoy spring flowers and garden scenery in the middle of winter. Photo domes and rest domes have also been installed, allowing visitors to stay warm while taking in views of the winter Han River.Toward the end of the year, the “Hangang Wind Festival,” which features traditional folk games, will also be held. On Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, kite-flying events are scheduled at the waterfront stage in front of Sebitseom, along with exhibitions of large kites, stunt kite demonstrations and hands-on experiences making stingray-shaped kites. The kite-making program is free of charge and open to up to 200 participants per day.Park Jin-young, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Future Hangang Headquarters, said the city prepared a wide range of programs so residents can spend time along the Han River and create warm memories even during the cold winter season. He added that he hopes people will wrap up the final days of the year on a warm note through special festivals that can only be experienced along the winter Han River.오승준 ohmygod@donga.com