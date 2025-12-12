German Biotech Startup Eversyn Eyes Strategic Expansion Into South Korea’s Nutrition and Biopharma Markets

Marta Allina, Program director is introducing the Eversyn to key Korean stakeholders / source=Eversyn

Eversyn is actively seeking strategic partnerships in Korea / source=Eversyn

German biotechnology company spun off from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics of Complex Technical Systems, announced its strong interest in entering the Korean market, citing rising regional demand for advanced nutrition ingredients, functional food innovation, and next-generation biopharmaceutical manufacturing.Founded on more than a decade of research conducted at the worldwide renowned Max Planck Institute, Eversyn develops first-in-class cell-free bioproduction technologies capable of manufacturing complex human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), nucleotide sugars, and precisely glycosylated biocompounds at unprecedented scale and cost efficiency. These technologies directly support growing market segments in Korea, including infant formula, health-promoting nutrition for adults, synbiotics, cosmetics, and high-value biologics.According to company materials, current industrial fermentation cannot produce the vast majority of complex HMOs - only 7 of nearly 200 known structures are commercially available today, restricted to the most simple structures. Eversyn’s proprietary platform overcomes this bottleneck by producing complex HMOs with up to 100% yield and significantly reduced costs, integrating seamlessly into existing food, nutraceutical, and biopharma manufacturing systems.“Our cell-free platform opens entire classes of high-value bioactive compounds that were previously inaccessible,” said Dr. Thomas Rexer, CEO of Eversyn. “Complex HMOs are essential for infant brain development, immunity, and gut health, yet global production remains extremely limited. Korea is one of the world’s most dynamic innovation hubs in both infant nutrition and biotechnology, making it a natural priority market for us.”South Korea’s infant formula, functional food, and wellness sectors are rapidly expanding, driven by heightened consumer demand for science-backed ingredients. Complex HMOs, bioactive molecules naturally found only in human breast milk, are among the most sought-after components for next-generation nutritional products, and even provide evident benefits in skin care products.Eversyn’s platform enables commercial-scale production of these HMOs, along with glycosylated compounds used in synbiotics, medical nutrition, longevity supplements, and specialty foods. The company has already demonstrated its capability to supply complex glycan samples within weeks to leading global nutrition manufacturers, outperforming conventional producers.“Korea’s major dairy, infant nutrition, and probiotic companies are actively exploring complex bioactives, and we believe Eversyn can help accelerate their product pipelines,” said Rachel Thu Nguyen, Chief Business Officer. “We are particularly eager to collaborate with Korean partners on both ingredient commercialization and co-development of new functional formulations.”Beyond nutrition, Eversyn is also targeting Korea’s fast-growing biopharmaceutical sector. More than 60 percent of all licensed biologics are glycoproteins, and their therapeutic efficacy depends heavily on glycosylation. Yet current cell-based systems cannot precisely control glycan patterns, limiting drug performance.Eversyn’s platform enables cost-efficient production of nucleotide sugars, critical building blocks for glycosylation, at up to 90% lower cost than current suppliers. This enables scalable, next-generation workflows in biopharmaceutical development, antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, (semi-)synthetic glycoconjugate vaccines, glycosylated peptides, and other recombinant proteins like hormones.The company is seeking Korean co-development and licensing partners for:• glyco-optimized biopharmaceuticals• customized glycans• precision glycosylation services• pilot-scale and GMP-ready production for activated sugars in Korea and EuropeEversyn completed a €1.6 million seed round in early 2025 and holds four granted patent families and one filed patent securing international IP protection across the U.S., Europe, China, and Japan. Listed on FoodTech500 2024 list, it is backed by German government programs such as EXIST, and accelerated by Silicon Valley and Play and the German Accelerator run by Start2 Group. Through Start2 Group, Eversyn has also established a connection with the Seoul Center for Creative Economy and Innovation (SCCEI), which is now also supporting the company’s expansion into Korea.The company has ongoing research collaborations with leading European universities and clinical institutes focusing on immunity, gut health, and pediatric nutrition.Through German Accelerator Market Discovery South Korea program, Eversyn is currently engaging with Korean infant nutrition manufacturers, functional food companies, and biopharma firms, and plans to expand its presence in the country through strategic partnerships, joint development projects, and distribution agreements.“Korea is a global leader in innovation and quality standards,” said Dr. Daniel Last, Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives. “We see tremendous potential to build long-term partnerships that bring accessible, high-value oligosaccharides and precision glycosylation solutions to Korean consumers, patients, and manufacturers.”By Moon-kyoo Lee (munch@itdonga.com)