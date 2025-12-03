Hyundai Mobis develops film to increase EV motor output

Hyundai Mobis has developed a film that improves the output efficiency of electric vehicle motors. The company is also accelerating innovation in automotive materials, including the development of wood-based alternatives to plastics.Hyundai Mobis recently succeeded in creating a polyether ether ketone (PEEK) film that boosts electric motor output by about 5 percent. The high-performance plastic is lightweight yet heat-resistant. Wrapping the copper wires (coils) inside a motor with the film prevents abnormal current flow and overheating, enhancing motor performance.The company is also focusing on environmentally friendly materials. Lignocellulose, a new material set for industry-first commercialization, is produced by grinding wood and treating it to give it plastic-like properties. Combined with other materials, it can be used to manufacture vehicle components, including bumper covers.“A dedicated R&D team of about 100 specialists focuses on new materials,” a Hyundai Mobis official said. “We plan to expand collaboration with leading universities as well as energy and chemical companies to advance the development of new materials.”최원영 기자 o0@donga.com