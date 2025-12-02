Presidential office issues warning on online impersonation crimes

The presidential office said on Dec. 1 that criminal activity is occurring online, including impersonation of President Lee Jae-myung to solicit money, and vowed to impose strict penalties.Vice spokesperson Jeon Eun-soo said in a written briefing that fake accounts impersonating the 21st president have been identified on platforms such as TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter, and urged the public to exercise caution."These fake accounts display the title '21st President' and the president’s name in their profiles and have unlawfully used photos and videos from the president’s official accounts," Jeon said. The impersonation goes beyond mere mimicry, with signs of criminal activity, including attempts to solicit money. The presidential office said it considers these acts clear crimes and will respond firmly to online impersonation that threatens public safety.The National Police Agency’s Criminal Investigation Headquarters said it is investigating the fake accounts impersonating the president and soliciting money through the Seoul Police Agency’s phishing and fraud investigation unit. According to the police, the accounts post photos and videos from official presidential events and send direct messages to specific individuals demanding money.The police warned that recent phishing schemes not only involve stolen content but also use deepfake and deepvoice technologies. They urged the public to be cautious of false information impersonating the president online and said anyone solicited for money should not respond and should report it immediately to the police.Earlier, on Nov. 27, a false statement in the president’s name circulated online. It contained misinformation aimed at so-called global investors, claiming an increase in capital gains tax on overseas stocks and the introduction of a new wealth tax. The National Police Agency said it would launch a preliminary investigation after the statement sparked public controversy.Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com