Korean men’s basketball targets historic back-to-back wins

The South Korean men’s basketball team is aiming for back-to-back wins against China for the first time in 12 years and four months.South Korea will host China at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the DB Promy Arena in Wonju, Gangwon Province, in the second match of Group B, Round 1 of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers. Having won the first away game against China 80-76 on Nov. 28, a victory at home would mark South Korea’s first consecutive wins over China since 2013. South Korea previously defeated China 79-68 in the final of the East Asian Basketball Championship in May 2013 and later beat China 63-59 in the group stage of the FIBA Asia Cup that August.As of Nov. 30, China is ranked 27th in the FIBA world rankings, well ahead of South Korea at 56th, giving China a clear objective advantage. Before the Asian qualifiers, South Korea held a 15-36 record against China in all historical matchups.South Korea is counting on sharpshooter Lee Hyun-jung, 25, from Nagasaki, to challenge for consecutive wins. Lee set a record in the first World Cup Asian qualifier against China by making nine three-pointers in a single game, scoring 33 points. After the match, Chinese sports outlet Sina Sports wrote, “The crowd was silenced by Lee Hyun-jung’s outside shooting. The Chinese national team had no defensive strategy for him.”After the first game, Lee said, “I was able to make nine three-pointers thanks to my teammates’ excellent passes. I also want to thank the coaching staff for developing effective strategies in a short period. We will prepare well for the home game against China.”Since former head coach Ahn Jun-ho, 69, stepped down, the Korean team has struggled to appoint a new head coach. SK coach Jeon Hee-chul, 52, is serving as interim head coach, with LG coach Jo Sang-hyun, 49, as temporary assistant coach. Both were members of the Korean national team that defeated China to win the gold medal at the 2002 Busan Asian Games.During a brief preparation period, they quickly strengthened the team’s cohesion and led South Korea to an away victory against China. They effectively contained China’s inside scoring, led by 29-year-old center Zhou Qi of Beijing, who stands 216 cm tall and has NBA experience. Zhou scored just 11 points in the first game.“The players executed our offensive and defensive strategies with focus, resulting in a strong performance in the first game," former head coach Jeon said. "We will address the shortcomings as we prepare for the second game.”The first round of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers features 16 countries divided into four groups, playing a home-and-away schedule. The top three teams from each group advance to the second round to compete for seven World Cup berths. In Round 1, South Korea is in Group B with Japan, ranked 22nd, China, and Taiwan, ranked 67th.조영우 기자 jero@donga.com