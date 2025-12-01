G-Dragon donates HK$1 million to Hong Kong relief

Singer G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, donated 1 million Hong Kong dollars, or about 188 million won, to aid Hong Kong after a large fire broke out on Nov. 26.Galaxy Corporation, G-Dragon’s management agency, said Nov. 30 that the donation aims to support the emotional recovery of Hong Kong residents. The funds will assist firefighters and volunteers involved in rescue and restoration efforts.On the same day, the boy group Super Junior and the girl group (G)I-dle also each donated 1 million Hong Kong dollars. The girl groups aespa and IVE, the boy group Boynextdoor, EXO’s ChenBaekXi unit and Tours contributed 500,000 Hong Kong dollars each.CJ Group, which hosted the 2025 MAMA Awards in Hong Kong on Nov. 28 and 29 after the fire, pledged 20 million Hong Kong dollars to a relief fund. CJ ENM said it ultimately decided to move forward with the awards after considerable deliberation, adding that the ceremony included a moment of remembrance and that the company would donate to support the victims.김소민 기자 somin@donga.com